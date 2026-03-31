FCT-IRS Extends Deadline For Filing Of Tax Returns By One Month

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The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) has extended the deadline for the filing of individual annual income tax returns by one month, from March 31 to April 30, 2026.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the Ag. Executive Chairman of the FCT-IRS, Mr Michael Ango explained that the statutory deadline for filing individual annual income tax returns remains March 31 every year, but the extension is intended to provide taxpayers with additional time to complete and submit accurate returns and improve overall compliance within the Federal Capital Territory.

Ango emphasised that individuals should prioritise the timely filing of their annual income tax returns, noting that voluntary compliance should be embraced as a routine civic responsibility and a vital contribution to national development.

He further reiterated that electronic filing through the FCT-IRS Tax portal remains the approved method for submitting annual returns, as the Service continues to strengthen its digital tax administration system.

He urged individuals to file their returns promptly through the designated FCT-IRS tax portal at www.taxporta.fctirs.gov.ng

The FCT-IRS boss described the platform as secure, efficient, and accessible while advising taxpayers to ensure that their details, particularly their National Identification Number (NIN), phone numbers, and addresses, are correctly stated when onboarding on the portal to avoid processing delays.

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He said, should anyone need further enquiries or assistance, such person may visit any FCT-IRS office.