FCT-IRS Reviews Welfare, Awaits Approval for Staff Promotions

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The management of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service has reaffirmed its commitment to staff welfare and career development, while expressing disappointment over a protest staged by a group of workers over promotion and welfare concerns.

In a press statement, the agency said the protest was unnecessary given the ongoing efforts by the current leadership to address staff-related issues.

“The Management of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) expresses its disappointment over the actions of a group of individuals protesting on issues of promotion and staff welfare, despite the ongoing efforts and interventions by the current Management,” the statement read.

The FCT-IRS noted that under the leadership of the Acting Executive Chairman, Mr. Michael Ango, staff welfare and professional growth remain top priorities.

According to the statement, upon assuming office, the current administration discovered that many employees were due for promotion and subsequently organized promotion examinations in December 2025.

“The report of the exercise has been submitted for approval, in line with statutory requirements, particularly in the absence of a governing Board,” the agency stated.

Advertisement

It added that once approvals are secured, successful staff members will receive promotion letters and assume their new positions effective from their eligibility dates.

On salary review and welfare, the Service said it had already paid outstanding allowances owed to workers since 2021 and introduced additional allowances to cushion economic hardship, especially following fuel subsidy removal.

The agency explained that salary adjustments require approvals from higher authorities, including the Minister and the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, but noted that the process had already commenced.

Addressing concerns over the secondment of 12 staff members from the Nigeria Revenue Service, the management said the move was aimed at leveraging experienced personnel to strengthen revenue administration and improve performance.

It stressed that the arrangement was temporary and would continue until the FCT-IRS develops sufficient manpower within its expanded structure.

Advertisement

The Service also highlighted improvements in work tools and environment, stating that it had rented new office spaces, procured and distributed 240 laptops over the last two years, and recently purchased two 30-seater staff buses to reduce transportation difficulties.

On staff training and development, the agency said workers had participated in 105 local and international training programmes since August 2024, with every employee benefiting from at least one training programme this year.

Management further noted that it had supported the establishment of a staff union to encourage structured engagement, adding that the recognised union had distanced itself from the protest and continued to engage management through official channels.

“It is also on record that the present Management facilitated and encouraged the establishment of a Staff Union to promote structured and constructive engagement,” the statement said.

The FCT-IRS reiterated its openness to dialogue, stressing that staff concerns would continue to be addressed through recognised and constructive channels.