FCT: LP’s Ireti Kingibe Says ‘INEC Could’ve Done Better’ As Voters Struggle To Locate Polling Units

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ireti Kingibe, the Labour Party senatorial candidate for FCT, has expressed concern over complaints that voters in the federal capital are experiencing challenges locating their polling units on election day.

Advertisement

Kingibe spoke to THE WHISTLER shortly after voting at her Bobo Street Polling Unit (PU-145) in Maitama, Abuja, at exactly 10:43 AM on Saturday.

“INEC could have done a little better by putting up the list at least a week ahead. I don’t know why it’s being done this way but hopefully it’s the beginning of credible elections and will likely continue to evolve to the point where it is working properly,” she said.

The LP candidate, who is the wife of one-time Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babagana Kingibe, is seeking to replace Philip Aduda, a two-time Senator of the FCT, at the National Assembly.

Aduda, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),b served two terms in the House of Representatives before he was elected to the Senate in 2011.

Asked her expectations, Kingibe expressed optimism that the electorate will vote for her and the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, among others, during the national and state elections.

Advertisement

“I think now Nigerians have come to the point where they know that they have to take responsibility

“My hope is that the people of the FCT will come out en masse and vote for Labour Party in the presidential, Senatorial and House of Representatives elections because the truth is that we need a change very badly and we should have come to a point where religion shouldn’t matter, where capacity should be what we should look at and when we start doing that, we can evolve to be Nigerians rather than Hausas, Yorubas and Igbos, etc.”

She spoke further on her plans for FCT women if voted to the Senate.

“I will do a lot differently (for women). As you can tell I’m a woman and I am a woman who believes women are the hearts of the family and are the backbone of the family,” she added.