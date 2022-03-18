FCT Minister Seeks Investment Into Light Rail Project, Others

The Federal Capital Territory Administration is seeking investments into the railway, tourism, waste management, and construction sectors of the economy.

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, said this during the Nigerian Investment Forum at Dubai Expo 2020.

This was disclosed by the President of the Nigerian Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce, Mr Mahmoud Ahmadu, who led a visiting delegation of the Chamber to the FCTA.

According to Ahmodu, after Malam Bello’s presentation at the Forum which focused largely on business opportunities in transportation, tourism, waste management, and construction, potential investors at the forum showed great interest in the business opportunities in the FCT.

Ahmadu said, “The Minister was able to give us a very brilliant presentation, so much so that after he left, we got a lot of interests.

“Prior to his presentation, we had few people that were interested in investing in Nigeria, but this changed after the presentation that he did and surprisingly, the Emirati media recorded it, and it’s getting a lot of interests from different groups of people interested in coming.”

Ahmadu said several investors are eager to come to Nigeria, adding that the Chamber is ready to facilitate such investment visits to the FCT.

In his response, the FCT Minister said that the Administration was ready to work with the Chamber to improve the investment opportunities in the FCT and revealed that the newly created Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP Secretariat will be in the forefront of such investment programmes and projects.

He explained that foreign investments in the waste management, light rail and tourism sectors were quite welcome because the government alone cannot optimally fund the development of these important sectors.