FCT Minister Supports FRSC To Tackle Insecurity, Donates Patrol Vehicles

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammed Bello, has donated 5 operational vehicles to the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, to beef up patrol operations within the FCT and environs.

Advertisement

The Acting Corps Marshal of the Corps, Dauda Ali Biu, appreciated the gesture and commended the minister for deepening the operations of the corps as the new vehicles would be used to ensure regular patrol of the Abuja metropolis.

A statement issued by Bisi Kazeem, the Public Education Officer of the Corps, said the Corps Marshal sent words of appreciation to the minister.

Advertisement

Dauda Biu, who received the vehicles at the national headquarters of the Commission on Thursday, commended the efforts of the FCT Administration in enhancing the safety of lives and properties on all roads within the FCT.

He stated that the Corps will ensure that “the vehicles are maximally deployed for greater productivity, enhanced traffic calming and effective patrol operations.”