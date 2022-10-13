FCT Minister Urges China To Deepen Business Relationship With Nigeria

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has urged China to deepen its business relationship with the FCT and Nigeria at large for the benefit of both countries.

Bello stated this when he received a delegation from the International Headquarters of the China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation (CCECC) led by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, in his office in Abuja.

Bello told the Chinese delegation that with an improved business strategy, China could diversify into untapped areas of investment in the FCT.

A statement issued by Anthony Ogunleye, his Chief Press Secretary, said Bello advised that the company should consider focusing more on long-term investment in the FCT rather than serving as just contractors.

The Minister equally expressed the appreciation of the FCT Administration to the CCECC for its Corporate Social Responsibility activities in the FCT which included the construction of about 3 kilometers of barrier along the Kubwa Expressway to encourage pedestrians to use the pedestrian bridges.

He thanked the Chinese Government for the establishment of the China Assisted Primary School in Nyanya and commended the cordial relationship that exists between China and Nigeria.

Speaking earlier, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria thanked the FCT Minister for the warm reception accorded to his delegation and also expressed his appreciation to the FCTA for providing an enabling environment for CCECC to work in the FCT while assuring China’s desire to carry out more projects in the Federal Capital Territory.

He disclosed that China was already developing a new strategy of cooperation between the two countries with more focus on Communication, Security, and International co-operations.

The Ambassador said the new strategy was aimed at building harmonious societies through more economic collaborations for the mutual development of individual economies.

He used the occasion to also disclose China’s intention to establish a demonstration farm in Abuja as part of its collaboration with Nigeria towards ensuring food security in the country.

Also speaking, the Chairman of CCECC, Mr. Liu Weimin commended the Minister for the great work he has done in changing the face of the FCT for the better and implored the CCECC to be a part of the Abuja success story of becoming a world-class city.

Also present at the meeting were the Permanent Secretary FCTA, Mr. Olusade Adesola, Chief of Staff to the Honourable Minister, Malam Bashir Mai-Bornu, Executive Secretary, FCDA, Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmed, Chairman of CCECC Nig Ltd, Mr. Jason Zhang, Managing Director, of CCECC Nigeria Ltd, Mr. David Wang and other senior officials of the FCTA and CCECC.