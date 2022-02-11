FCT Minister Warns Residents Against Violence During Council Election

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello, has called for peaceful participation, as he warned against violence ahead of the council election.

Bello added that any act of violence before and after the poll would not be condoned.

The minister also stated that local and foreign observers will.ne monitoring the conduct of the election.

He said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye that strict directives had been given to the security agencies to decisively deal with anyone who foments trouble during and after the election.

The statement read in part, ”He (Bello) reminded would-be trouble makers that the security agencies are under strict directives to bring the full weight of the law on errant individuals or groups who may attempt to breach the peace in whatever guise.

”He, therefore, called on parents, traditional, community, and religious leaders to caution their wards, subjects, and members of their congregation against engaging in acts that could disrupt the peaceful conduct of the elections.

”Bello also reminded residents that the attention of the national and international community is focused on the FCT Area Council elections

”The electorate in the FCT, therefore bear a burden of responsibility of ensuring peaceful and transparent conduct of the elections.”

Bello called on residents and contestants to use the poll to demonstrate the unity of all Nigerians, regardless of ethnic, religious, or political affiliations.