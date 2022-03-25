FCT: More Couples Seek Adoption Of Children From Orphanages

An increasing number of childless couples in the Federal Capital Territory are seeking adoption of children from orphanages, data provided to THE WHISTLER by the Child unit, Gender Department of the Social Welfare Development Secretariat shows.

While the data did not explain why families are seeking to adopt children from orphanages, officials told this website that adoption applications are usually from childless couples.

This is buttressed by the ages of the children couples seek to adopt , which is between 0-5 years of age.

According to the figures from the child unit of the Secretariat, there are an average of 20 applications monthly.

For instance, in December 2021, three applications were submitted while in February and March 2022, 42 and 10 applications were received respectively.

The FCT has about 51 registered orphanage homes, but the number of applications outnumber the children available for adoption.

The Head, Public Relations of the Secretariat, Shaka Sunday, said the secretariat still has applications that were submitted since 2018 because there are not enough children available.

He said, “The rate of request for adoption in the FCT far outweighs the available children to be adopted. This is to let you know that most people really want to adopt but unfortunately we cannot even meet one third.

“This is the critical challenge that we face at the secretariat.

“In the Secretariat, we don’t manufacture children. We don’t have any factory where we keep ladies for the purpose of just giving birth so they can be adopted. The only way to get children for adoption is when we find abandoned babies in any part of the FCT.”

Explaining why there are many kids in orphanage homes that are not put up for adoption, Shaka said “after 6 months of finding an abandoned baby and no one comes to identify the child , then the baby will now be considered adoptable, because the government cannot continue to keep children forever when there are so many parents that want to bond with these children.”

He also said the gender department gets babies from some single mothers who are unable to cater for the child.

“For a number of years, there will be an agreement between them and us. So when any adopter comes forward to adopt that same child, it may be difficult because there is already a clause on that particular child.”

How To Adopt A Child In FCT

See the full procedures below:

1. If you want to adopt you will first go to the court, meet the registry at the family court , then you will undergo a little level of profile.

When they are satisfied, then a slip will be issued to you to take to the Gender office in area 3 called Child Division

2. At the Child Division a free form will be given to you and you will be required to fill in all your necessary information.

The Form will request for the following information: residential address, nature of job, and your financial capability.

3. The completed form must be accompanied by the following documents:

a. A hand-written application titled “Request for Adoption” and addressed to the Secretary, Social Welfare Development Secretariat.

b. Two passport-size photographs

c. Photocopy of Birth Certificate

d. Marriage certificate (for married Parents)

e. Medical Certificate of fitness

f. Letter of consent(s)(if its just one of the spouse is handling the application)

g. Evidence of income

h. Three reference letter

i. for singles you must not be less than 35.

4. Submit the Form (Request for Adoption and the accompanying documents at the FCT Social Development Secretariat, located at Area 10, Abuja, FCT.

5. The application will be transferred to the Director, Gender Development Department (Child Welfare Division), who will organize a physical inspection of the Applicant’s address by the adoption visitation committee.

6. The Director (Child Welfare Division) will also have separate interviews with the Applicant after the unannounced visitation is carried out.

7. If the application is successful, an order of court will be enrolled and issued to the Applicant, who must sign an undertaking before the court.