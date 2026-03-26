FCT No Longer Safe Haven For Criminals, CP Sanusi Warns

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The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), CP Ahmed Sanusi, has pledged his commitment to the security of lives and property within the state.

Speaking during a briefing at the command on Wednesday, Sanusi assured the discharge of his responsibilities of this new milestone with the highest level of commitment and diligence.

“I have formally received the baton of leadership from my predecessor, and I intend to build on the solid foundation and progress already established,” he said adding that “My focus is to consolidate these gains while introducing strategic measures that will further enhance the security architecture of the Federal Capital Territory.”

According to him, his tenure of leadership with the FCT will rid it of crime, and overhaul every hub or practice enabling insecurity.

Sanusi said, “During my tenure, crime will have no place in the FCT. Under my leadership, the Command will be proactive, intelligence-driven, professional, and relentless in its operations.

“We shall leave no stone unturned in ensuring that criminal elements are identified, pursued, and flushed out of the FCT. My objective is not only to respond to crime but to deter and prevent it before it occurs.”

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Further addressing officers he said, “To the officers and men of the FCT Police Command, I make it clear that no form of indiscipline or unprofessional conduct will be tolerated.

“All personnel must remain civil in their interactions with members of the public and uphold the highest standards of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

“I am fully committed to working round the clock, and I expect the same level of dedication from all personnel. Together, we will ensure that the Command remains steps ahead of crime and criminality at all times.”

Reiterating his position agains insecurity, Sanusi noted, “To those who have chosen the path of criminality, be advised that the Federal Capital Territory is no longer a safe haven for you.

“You are strongly warned to desist from all forms of unlawful activities, pack up, and exit the FCT, or be prepared to face the full weight and relentless arm of the law. The Command will not relent until every criminal element is brought to justice.”

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Addressing residents, while declaring an open door policy, the command boss called for collaborate with the Police.

“Security is a collective responsibility, and the Command cannot do it alone. I operate an open door policy and encourage members of the public to engage with us, share information, and partner with us in safeguarding our communities. Be assured that the Police is here to work with you and for you” he assured.