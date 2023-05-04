FCT NYSC Members Empower IDPs With Entrepreneurial Skills

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

No fewer than 100 Internally Displaced Persons at the Durumi camp have been empowered with entrepreneurial skills.

The Editorial and Publicity Board, Community Development Service (CDS) of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) carried out the entrepreneurial training on Thursday, at the Abuja IDP camp.

President of the CDS, Samuel Isangedighi, said the training was to make the IDPs self-reliant as well as give them a sense of belonging.

Isangedighi said that the corps members impacted the women with skills like fascinator making, tye and dye among others.

He added that the children were also taught basic English and artwork to lay a good foundation for them as schools resumed.

The CDS president expressed satisfaction with the reception of the corp members by the IDPs, adding that they were happy to put smiles on the faces of women and children.

”We hope to make this visit regularly because as a group, we are committed to the well being of the IDPs,” he said.

Responding, Idriss Ibrahim, the coordinator of the camp, said he was excited about the visit and thanked the CDS group for impacting the children.

Ibrahim also thanked the group for taking out time to come and teach what they knew to the people at the camp.

He pointed to a set of classrooms that were built by three corp members that had been closed for four years due to lack of teachers.

Community Development Service (CDS) is one of the four (4) Cardinal Programs of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in which Corps Members contribute positively to the development of their host communities throughout the period of National service.