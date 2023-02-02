FCT Police Arraign Two Suspects For Robbing POS Operator With Pistol

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Sadiq Abubakar, on Thursday arraigned two suspects before the FCT High Court in Bwari, for allegedly robbing a Point of Sale (POS) operator at gun point at Jikwoyi, Abuja.

The prosecution’s lawyer, Barrister Chinyere Moneme, announced appearance at the proceedings, saying Friday U. and Yusuf A. residing in Kurudu, FCT are charged for armed robbery and possession of firearms.

The duo approached the dock and the court registrar read the three Counts contained in the charge to them.

The charge states that the suspects, on 30 August 2022, at Jikwoyi, Abuja conspired to commit armed robbery, used a locally made pistol and other dangerous weapons and in guise of making financial transaction, robbed a POS operator (of about N55,000) by the name, Amina Maikudi; attacked and threatened to kill her in the process.

The charge added that they were eventually arrested by security operatives in possession of locally made pistols without required license.

But the defendants pleaded not guilty thereby denying the allegations.

Afterwards, the police counsel urged the court to remand the suspects and adjourn for trial.

“Having pleaded not guilty, I apply that the prosecution be giving a date to call witnesses while the defendants are remanded in Kuje Correctional Service,” Moneme said.

The defendants’ lawyer, John Onuche, did not oppose the prayers for remand.

Subsequently, Justice A. O. Ebong

remanded the defendants at the Kuje Correctional Facility while adjourning the case to 30th March, for trial.