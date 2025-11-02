FCT Police Begin Three-Month Raid On Criminal Hideouts

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory Command, CP Miller Dantawaye, has ordered a three-month security clean-up operation across the FCT to curb the growing wave of criminal activities.

The special exercise, scheduled to begin in November 2025 and end in January 2026, is designed to dismantle criminal networks and restore public confidence in security across the Territory.

According to the Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, all tactical and surveillance units under the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), including operatives of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) and the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), will collaborate with the Department of Operations and all Divisional Police Formations in a coordinated effort to strengthen patrol and intelligence operations.

Dantawaye explained that the operation is aimed at “identifying, dislodging, and apprehending all criminal elements” hiding in various parts of the FCT.

He emphasised that the exercise would be carried out with “intensity and consistency,” adding that operatives have been instructed to “dominate identified black spots, criminal hideouts, and vulnerable communities.”

The Commissioner warned officers and men participating in the operation against laxity or misconduct.

He said, “No lapse, misconduct, or act of unprofessionalism will be tolerated under any guise.”

He further charged them to demonstrate discipline, integrity, and respect for human rights throughout the operation, stressing that professionalism remains the foundation of public trust.

Dantawaye also appealed to residents to cooperate with the police by providing credible information that could aid the exercise.

He said community collaboration was crucial to achieving long-term peace and security within the Territory.

The Command urged residents to remain vigilant, report suspicious movements or strange faces to the nearest police station, and contact emergency lines for prompt response via 0806 158 1938, 0803 200 3913, or the CRU number 0810 731 4192.