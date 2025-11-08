FCT Police Commissioner Orders Disciplinary Action Against DPO

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, CP Miller Dantawaye, has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Gwarimpa Division, SP Babale Galadima, to the Command Headquarters.

The directive follows public complaints of alleged misconduct against the officer, prompting the Command’s swift disciplinary response to uphold integrity within its ranks.

According to the Commissioner, Galadima’s removal aligns with his earlier instruction to all Divisional Police Officers and their subordinates to conduct themselves professionally, with courtesy, and in accordance with the law in their daily duties.

Dantawaye explained that SP Galadima will face administrative disciplinary proceedings over allegations of “professional misconduct raised by members of the public.”

The FCT Police spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, who confirmed the redeployment on Saturday, said the Commissioner has consistently warned that acts of misconduct, unprofessionalism, or abuse of office would attract strict sanctions.

“Any act of misconduct, unprofessionalism, or abuse of office will not be tolerated and will attract appropriate sanctions,” Adeh stated.

In a related development, the Commissioner has approved the posting of CSP Nasir Gusau as the new Divisional Police Officer of Gwarimpa Division with immediate effect.

Dantawaye charged the newly appointed DPO to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, ensure respect for human rights, and maintain civility in all engagements with residents.

He also urged the officer to align fully with the Command’s operational strategies aimed at improving community safety and trust.

“The new DPO must uphold professionalism, respect human rights, maintain civility, and align with the Command’s strategic operational goals,” the CP directed.

The Police Commissioner appealed to residents of Gwarimpa and its environs to extend their cooperation and support to the new DPO as the Command works to strengthen peace, law, and public order within the Division.

He further encouraged citizens to share actionable intelligence and reach the Command through its emergency contact lines: 0803 200 3913, 0806 858 7311, or the Police Complaint Response Unit (CRU) via 0810 731 4192, for prompt intervention when necessary.