FCT Police Demand 10 Armoured Carriers, 15 Trucks, 40 Motorcycles, Others To Combat Crime

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police, Sunday Babajide, has made some demands from the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to enable his men to combat crime in the city.

Babajide, while receiving the IGP on Tuesday at the command, requested 10 Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), 15 Toyota Hilux and 40 motorcycles, amongst others.

The CP also asked that the police boss provided bullet-proof jackets/ ballistic helmets and 1,500 walkie-talkies.

Babajide made the demands against the backdrop of challenges encountered by the command which has affected delivery of their duties.

According to him, the command needs to increase its staff strength to effectively man the six Area Commands, 44 Divisional Headquarters and 99 outstations of the command.

He also noted that the command lacks adequate accommodation for its operatives.

The police commissioner CP further highlighted the recent achievements of the command to include the recoveries of five AK-47 rifles and six locally made guns from criminals.

Babajide said a total of 50 ammunition were recovered from bandits while 138 arms and 543 live ammunition have been recovered.

The CP did not disclose what timeframe these were achieved but noted that the command arrested a total of 2,089 suspects from 1,638 reported cases of thefts and stealing.

He further disclosed that the command rescued 53 victims of abduction while three Boko Haram suspects who were arrested are already facing prosecution.