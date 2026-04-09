FCT Police Foil Easter Attack Plot, Arrest Three Suspected Kidnappers

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The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, has led a strategic security operation across border communities in Bwari Area Council, resulting in the arrest of three suspected kidnappers and the disruption of a planned attack.

The statement was issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Command, Josephine Adeh.

The operation, conducted on April 8, 2026, covered Gidandogo, Garam, and Kungabako villages areas bordering the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, and Kaduna states.

The tour was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security presence and assess deployments in vulnerable communities.

During the exercise, police operatives intercepted and arrested three suspects identified as Nasiru Abdullahi, Samaila Dahiru, and Bello Usman.

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Preliminary investigations revealed that Abdullahi and Dahiru, both from Kweri village in Kaduna State, were allegedly responsible for the abduction of a farmer, Mallam Bako, from his farmland in Gushawai village on the same day.

The victim was reportedly taken to a forest in Kweri, where a ransom of N50m was demanded before he was rescued by operatives of the FCT Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit.

Further findings showed that the third suspect, Bello Usman, also known as Dagejo, had been on the police watchlist for two years.

He was allegedly acting as an informant and logistics supplier, coordinating with bandits from Kaduna State to launch attacks within the FCT during the 2026 Easter period. His arrest, police said, thwarted the planned operation.

Security operatives recovered one AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and 12 rounds of live ammunition from the suspect.

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Sanusi reassured residents of the Command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property, urging the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities through designated emergency lines.