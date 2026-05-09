FCT Police Rescue Ilebaye, Detain Father Over Alleged Assault

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The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has rescued Ms. Ilebaye Odiniya Emmanuel from an alleged assault by her father, Hon. Emmanuel Odiniya, at Royal Anchor Estate in Wuye, Abuja.

The incident reportedly occurred around midnight on May 9, 2026, after the police received a distress call alleging that the victim was being physically assaulted inside the residence.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, said a patrol team from the Wuye Division, supported by operatives from the Department of Operations, was immediately dispatched to the scene.

She added that the Command’s spokesperson was also present to monitor the operation.

According to the police, officers met the gate to the residence locked on arrival and had to make several attempts before gaining access to the compound at about 2:30 a.m.

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The statement said “Ms. Ilebaye was found with visible bruises and was rescued alongside her brothers. They were subsequently taken to the NNPC Hospital in Abuja for medical attention.”

The police further disclosed that Hon. Emmanuel Odiniya has been taken into custody, while investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.