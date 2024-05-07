FCT Police To Prosecute Man Who Crushed 3 Siblings While Driving One-Way  

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Divisional Police Command in Gwagwalada Area Council, has vowed to prosecute a ‘drunk’ man identified as Hussein Ja’afaru, for recklessly driving into three siblings and crushing their legs.

The three siblings- Khalid 19 years, Khadija 15 and Samaila 14 years- were hit at the SDP junction, Gwagwalada Area Council, when Ja’afaru drove through One-Way at about 10 pm.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to THE WHISTLER at the SDP Junction, said the accident occurred around 10pm, a day after the last Muslim Sallah celebration, when Ja’afaru , who was said to have been drunk at the time, took one way and drove on the lane coming from university of Abuja heading towards Giri.

An eyewitness, Sahabi Yaro, said Ja’afaru suddenly lost control of the vehicle and began to swerve until he ran into the three siblings.

“The children were standing behind this trailer, but the driver followed one way, before we knew what’s happening we just heard a screeching sound. He knocked them to the ground.

“If you came that day you’ll see the blood of the victims spilled starting from this place down to that side,” he narrated.

Father of the three children, Abubakar Abdullahi, who’s a commercial driver, said “The accident broke the leg of Khadija into pieces, then Ismaila’s legs were crushed into pieces, and Khalid had his two legs broken. The fractures are on his thigh, if you see how bad it looked you won’t want to see it again.”

Since the incident happened, the three children have been admitted into the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, where they’re being treated.

But the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Gwagwalada Division, which is handling the case, said Ja’afaru will be prosecuted for driving on One-Way.

DSP Stephen Alleh, the Gwagwalada Divisional Traffic Officer who responded to questions from THE WHISTLER, said Ja’afaru must be prosecuted because he offended the law.

“Definitely the case is still on. We are considering the health of the children, once they finish recovering, we’ll find out what happened. If they cannot resolve it between the two parties, we’ll charge him to court because he has offended the law. I don’t have the power to stop him from being prosecuted,” he said.

The DSP explained further that if the parent of the children want to drop the case, “they’ll have to provide proof, if not we have to charge him to court.”

DSP Alleh revealed that Ja’afaru has been paying the medical bills of the victims since their admission into the hospital.

The police officer however advised parents not to allow their children roam the streets, especially at night.

“The accident occurred around 10pm on 11th April 2024. There’s one thing we should also learn, the way we handle our children matters. Whether it’s festival time, you shouldn’t be leaving your children by that hour staying outside, it’s not safe,” he advised.