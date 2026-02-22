FCT Poll: INEC Declares PDP’s Kashim Winner Of Gwagwalada Chairmanship Election

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Mohammed Kasim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the Gwagwalada Area Council chairmanship election.

Prof. Philip Akpeni, the Returning Officer for Gwagwalada chairmanship election announced that Kasim of PDP polled a total of 22,165 votes, and therefore declared him the winner.

“I am the returning officer for the 2026 FCT Area Council, Gwagwalada chairmanship held on Feb. 21, 2026.

“That Mohammed Kasim of PDP, having certified the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” he said.

Akpeni also said that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr Usman Yahaya, scored a total of 17,788 votes, while Mr Biko Umar of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) party scored 1, 687 to come third place.

The chairmanship election was conducted in ten wards of the council, namely; Paiko, Dobi, Gwako, Ibwa, Staff Quarters, Zuba, Ikwa, Kutunku, Gwagwalada Centre and Tunga Maje.

APC’s Yahaya had during the election commended INEC for timely distribution of materials and expressed satisfaction with the conduct of polling officers.

“I have to commend INEC for a job well done, though it is still in process, but from what I’ve seen, I have no reason to complain.

“Election materials were distributed on time to the various polling centres while elections started virtually without delay,” he said.

He also lauded the security agencies for their conduct and deployments in the conduct of the election.

“I also commend the FCT Commissioner of Police for the impressive deployment of police personnel in the various polling centres across the FCT.

“As you know, FCT is large; you have so many polling units, with different terrains.

“Although there are few complaints here and there, I think, to some extent, the complaints are minimal and the process is going on smoothly.

“So our prayer and wish is for the people to maintain themselves and be disciplined,” he said.

The APC candidate, however, blamed the low turnout of voters for the exercise on what he called the disconnect between the people and the area councils.

“You see, the apathy is not now; when you see apathy, it’s from something that had happened before.

“Local government elections should be that election which affects the people directly, but to some extent, it seems the connection between the people and the government at the grassroots is not that much in these areas.

“The cosmopolitan nature of the FCT area councils and the belief that participating in council elections will not make a difference are other challenges,” he said.

Yahaya expressed optimism that the situation would get better in the coming elections.