FCT Poll: Kingibe Faults Wike, Says Curfew Unwarranted Infringement On Residents’ Rights

The senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, Ireti Kingibe, has faulted the curfew imposed on residents by Minister Nyesom Wike ahead of Saturday’s area council election in the capital city.

Wike had ordered the restriction of movement from 8 p.m. on Friday to 6 a.m. on Saturday.

He also declared Friday a work-free day for workers in the FCT.

However, Kingibe maintained that the curfew unnecessarily limits the freedom of residents of the FCT in a democratic society.

Speaking on Friday ahead of the election, the lawmaker said sensitive materials for Saturday’s election are already on ground and saw no reason why the minister imposed the curfew.

“From my observation I think everything is ready, both security and logistics.

“We the members of the different area councils followed the materials yesterday, so we know that the materials have arrived and everything seems to be on track.

“People do not understand the reason for this restriction. Many residents have various activities and responsibilities in the evening, and such a curfew unnecessarily limits their freedom in a democratic society.

“There have been no reported security breaches to justify this action, and it feels like an unwarranted infringement on the rights of citizens.”