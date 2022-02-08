FCT Polls: 2,242 Observers, 340 Journalists Accredited To Cover Election In Six Councils

– As INEC Warns Its Officials Against Fraud

The Independent National Election Commission (INEC) has cautioned its officials against allowing themselves to be used by politicians to undermine the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) council election scheduled for February 12.

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, issued the caution while addressing stakeholders at a conference held at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said the electoral body will deploy regular and ad-hoc staff to over 1,800 polling units across the six area councils in the FCT.

“Our eyes are on all our officials, be they ad hoc or regular staff, to ensure that they strictly abide by the rules,” Yakubu said, adding that political parties and their candidates must also caution their supporters against disrupting the electoral process.

Yakubu further revealed that 58 accredited observer groups (53 domestic and 5 foreign) will deploy 2,242 field observers to monitor the polls while 340 journalists from 45 media houses have been cleared to cover the election.

He added that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will deliver sensitive materials for the election to its Garki office, noting that non-sensitive materials have already been delivered.

He said, “We will work with the security agencies to ensure that observers and the media are granted unimpeded access to voting and collation locations. I call upon the media and observers to operate within the context of the code of conduct for election observation and media coverage.

“The Commission is also deploying six Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to support the REC for the FCT and three National Commissioners to supervise the conduct of the election. Our eyes are on all our officials, be they ad hoc or regular staff, to ensure that they strictly abide by the rules.

Yakubu restated that, “voter inducement in all forms, including vote-buying at polling units, is a violation of the law. The ban on the use of mobile phones and other photographic devices in the voting cubicles is still in force.”

On other preparations for the area council polls, Prof Yakubu said: “The commission has published the final list of 473 candidates sponsored by 14 political parties for the elections. In all, 110 candidates (Chair and Vice-Chair) are vying for the leadership of the six Area Councils while 363 candidates are competing for 62 councillorship positions.

“With only four days to the election, most of the major activities have been carried out. Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) was conducted over a period of six months. Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) have been printed and made available for collection.

“There is enough ad hoc staff engaged and trained for the election. Non-sensitive materials have been deployed to the various Area Councils. Non-pharmaceutical materials have been procured to protect voters and personnel from COVID-19 in line with the Commission’s policy based on the protocols prescribed by health authorities.

“Voter education and publicity have been carried out. Transport arrangements have been made, including motorcycles for remote locations and boats for riverine areas. We shall deploy assistive devices such as Braille ballot guide and magnifying glasses for the physically challenged voters.

“We had several meetings with the security agencies in the area councils, the FCT, and the national level on how to address potential threats to the election and secure the election. All non-sensitive materials have already been delivered to the Area Councils.

“With regard to election technology for voter accreditation, the Commission has reviewed the performance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the recent Anambra State Governorship election. Lessons learnt from that election have been considered in planning for the Area Council elections.

“The BVAS has been configured and ready to deploy for the election. We have also made adequate arrangements for technical support and transportation to speedily respond in the unlikely event of glitches on Election Day.

“Similarly, election results will be uploaded to the INEC Result Viewing portal (IReV) in real-time when voting ends and votes are counted at polling units on Election Day.”