FCT Polls: EFCC Arrests 20 Electoral Fraud Suspects

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 20 suspects over sundry electoral offences during the Saturday Federal Capital Territory (FCT) local government elections.

The commission’s Spokesperson Dele Oyewale said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him the suspects were arrested across the FCT, for offences ranging from obstruction of officers, vote buying, vote selling to the tune of N17, 218, 700.

”One of the suspects was arrested with a sum of N13.5 million in a car parked beside a polling booth in Kwali Local Government Area.

”Two of the suspects were arrested in Abaji; nine in Gwagwalada; four in Kuje and the remaining four in Kwali,” he said.

According to Oyewale, the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.