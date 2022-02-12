FCT Polls: How Thugs Invaded Gwarimpa Polling Units Seeking Money For Vote

Vote buying marred the chairmanship and councillorship elections in different parts of the Federal Capital Territory as party agents induced voters with money.

The Saturday, February 12, 2022 election is happening in the 68 wards in Bwari, Abaji, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali and Abuja Municipal Council (AMAC) area councils of the FCT.

In the final list published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a total of 473 candidates sponsored by 14 political parties are participating in the poll.

In the 2019 poll, the ruling All Progressive Congress won five out of the six chairmanship seats in the FCT.

THE WHISTLER monitored some of the wards in Abuja Municipal (Gwarinpa Ward.), where some youths flooded the ward (06) polling station seeking money from party officials before casting their votes.

Our reporter who was present at the venue saw party agents as they approached some of the voters.

A set of thugs were brought into the polling centre allegedly by one of the major political parties to come and vote.

A party agent who spoke to THE WHISTLER, said the thugs were given voter cards and N500 to vote for candidates of a particular party.

Electorate Paid N500 To Vote

They moved from unit to unit to cast votes for particular candidates.

Another set of thugs invaded ward 005 to disrupt the voting process, but the men of the Nigerian Police Force had apprehended some of them who were issued fake cards by the different parties.

Some of the thugs came with their friends and wives voters’ cards, according to people who confided in the website.

A police officer in charge of the ward who pleaded anonymity also confirmed the development to THE WHISTLER.

Police apprehending thugs with fake voters cards

He said ” Some of the thugs were brought to the venue and they all had fake voter’s cards. I have contacted my DPO. He is coming and we will apprehend them.

” We currently do not have mobility to do the job.”

An INEC staff member who also pleaded anonymity said there would have been a serious issue if there was no security presence.

Some of the thugs fought over N200 given to them by unidentified party agents.

Thugs were not the only persons disrupting the process as some registered voters at various polling units in Gwarinpa village were spotted either receiving cash or using fake voters cards. Women were not left out of the show.

Our reporter observed a party agent giving N200 bride to two female voters. Another agent who had removed her tag was also spotted distributing N500 notes to over ten different women who claimed to be ‘Yoruba supporters.’

The money was shared across tribal lines, according to a recipient who spoke to the website.

An electoral observer of the Youth Alliance of Peace and Development, David A. Tukura, confirmed to THE WHISTLER that some thugs invaded the polling unit and threatened to disrupt the process if not allowed to vote with fake voters cards.

He said, “With the look of things, the process has returned back to be orderly. Some thugs flooded the premises seeking to vote with fake voter IDs.

“One of them who was using a female card said it belonged to his wife. He said the same blood that runs in his wife is the same as his, therefore he must vote with her card.”

