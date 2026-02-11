FCT Polls: INEC Receives Security Report On Four Flashpoints

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received security intelligence identifying four area councils in the Federal Capital Territory as potential flashpoints ahead of the February 21, 2026, elections.

The National Peace Committee (NPC), in a presentation to INEC in Abuja, flagged Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Gwagwalada, Bwari and Kuje as requiring heightened vigilance due to security concerns.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, assured the committee that the commission would take immediate action on the intelligence provided.

“You have presented to us a very great piece of information. We are not going to take it for granted. We are going to be sharing this with our security department so that we can at least take this information and take necessary steps that we are supposed to take,” Amupitan said while receiving the NPC delegation at the commission’s headquarters.

He noted that AMAC would receive “special scrutiny and attention,” alongside Bwari and Kuje Area Councils, based on the concerns raised.

According to the committee’s findings, AMAC recorded high tendencies for vote buying and threats among political actors. Gwagwalada was flagged over indigene-settler tensions and a history of political thuggery, especially Jiwa community.

Bwari Area Council was described as particularly sensitive due to farmer-herder conflicts, kidnapping incidents and areas with limited security presence. Kwali, which shares boundaries with Kaduna and Niger States, was identified as vulnerable due to the security situation in adjoining states.

The Head of the NPC Secretariat, Rev. Fr. Atta Barkindo, explained that the committee’s interventions are evidence-based and guided strictly by verified data rather than sentiment or partisan considerations.

“We want to assure the new INEC Chairman that the National Peace Committee is available, open and accessible to working with the Commission—ensuring that the elections that will happen, the Area Council elections, the governorship elections, future state elections, ahead of the 2027 general elections—we are fully behind the Commission to give the Commission all the necessary support and strategic guidance that will be required,” he said.

He disclosed that the Committee’s Election Security and Information Hub, launched last year, has developed networks and field agents across the states to gather data on insecurity, violence and conflict trends.

On vote buying, Amupitan reaffirmed the Commission’s resolve to curb the menace, revealing that relevant law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies have been placed on alert.

“We specifically charged the Nigeria Police, the EFCC, and also the ICPC to be on guard so that we can arrest the menace of vote buying and what some people call ‘divorce trading’,” he stated.

The INEC Chairman described the Peace Accord as a social contract that binds political actors to peaceful conduct and acceptance of election outcomes, adding that activities in 2026 are critical to the Commission’s preparations for the 2027 General Election.

“We regard 2026 as our preparatory year for the 2027 general election,” he added.

The Committee explained that its data collection framework focuses on incidents of election-related violence that may occur before Election Day but could affect the electoral process, and an electoral offence tracking mechanism aligned with the provisions of the Peace Accord.