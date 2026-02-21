FCT Polls: Late Arrival Of Materials Delay Voting At Garki PU

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Voting was delayed at Polling Unit 156, Damagaza settlement in the Garki area of the Federal Capital Territory, following the late arrival of officials and election materials.

THE WHISTLER correspondent reports that voting eventually commenced at about 11:40 a.m., after officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived with materials around 11:25 a.m.

Several eligible voters at the polling unit voiced displeasure over the delay in separate interviews with THE WHISTLER.

One of the voters, Emmanuel Ugochi, said many residents had arrived early but left in frustration after waiting for hours without any activity.

“They (election officers) arrived late. Even my own wife got angry and went home, and as you can see they just started.

“I am with my card and I am yet to vote but I will have to wait,” he said.

Another voter, who requested anonymity and was seen leaving the polling unit angrily, said he decided to return home to rest after waiting for too long.

He, however, noted that he intended to come back later when the number of voters at the polling unit had reduced.

An INEC official, who declined to disclose his identity and was observed hurriedly setting up ballot materials, attributed the delay to logistics challenges.

“We had logistics issues from the venue where we were to be dispatched and that was the reason for the late arrival but we are here now and are commencing,” the official said.

The election is taking place across six area councils and thousands of polling units, where electoral officials and security agencies have been deployed to facilitate a smooth process.

Despite isolated logistical setbacks in some locations, the elections continue across the nation’s capital.