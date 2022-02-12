FCT Polls: PDP In Early Lead

The results of the Area Council Election in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja declared so far as shown the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in early lead in two urban area founcils.

Official results obtained from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, show PDP in early lead in Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC and the Bwari Area Council.

The two councils have the largest concentration of non-indigenes.

The results show voters opting for the PDP in PU006 in Nyanya Ward under AMAC, with 113 to the All Progressives Congress’ 42.

In City Center Ward Area with PU 019 Area 10, PDP got 30 while APC got 39.

At Garki Ward, Apo Extension with PU 116, PDP got 158 while APC got 6.

At the Wuse Ward, with PU 009, PDP got 44 while APC got 24.

At Bwari Area Council, Dutse Ward, with PU 008 Katampe Village Square, PDP scored 85 while APC scored 16.

Similar voting pattern were experienced in several other polling units but yet to be officially uploaded by INEC.

Voting did not take place in some places with no INEC officials while few voters who turned out in those area councils left disappointed.

Our correspondent who visited a cluster polling units numbering PU010, 011, 012, 013, 024, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020 and 021 located at Dutse Alhaji I & II Dutse Primary School, saw no voting exercise as at 11am.

There was equally no voting at PU008 Katampe/Katampe Village Square, PU066 Dawaki / Dawaki Village Football Field, polling units 067, 068 and 069 Dawaki/LEA Primary School, PU70 Katampe New Extension, and Dawaki Village PU 072.

Also Dawaki News Engineering PU072, located opposite Gwarimpa Estate, Katampe Extension by Grand Square Warehouse PU075, Katampe 11/Katampe 11 Football Field PU 100, Katampe/Primary School PU101, Katampe Extension by FCDA Office PU 102, Katampe Extension By Zeberced At Road Junction, PU103, and Katampe/Katampe By Habib Estate PU 105 between all did not witness election by 12 noon when THE WHISTLER checked.