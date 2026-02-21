FCT Polls Peaceful But Marred By Low Turnout — Wike

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has described Saturday’s council election as peaceful despite concerns of low voter turnout.

Wike spoke during a briefing for journalists after monitoring the voting exercise across several polling units.

“We thank God that everywhere is peaceful. The challenge we have is low voter turnout particularly in the city centre and that has always been the case,” he said.

According to the minister, turnout in satellite towns was significantly better, which he said is common in off-cycle elections.

“But going round to some of the satellite towns, we could see that the turnout is quite impressive. It’s unfortunate in the city you have a very low turnout but in an off-cycle election like this, it is always the case. What is important is that the election is peaceful, no violence,” Wike stated.

He commended security agencies for their conduct during the exercise, noting that there were no reports of violence.

“Security agents have done their jobs very well and we do not have reports of violence,” he added.

The minister also praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the performance of its personnel, saying their efforts contributed to the orderly conduct of the poll.

While addressing criticism over the movement restriction announced ahead of the election, Wike responded to remarks by the senator representing the FCT, Ireti Kingibe.

“It is very unfortunate. She should have read my statement carefully. I never imposed a curfew. I said Mr. President has said from 8pm on Friday to 6pm on Saturday, that movement will be restricted and this is not the first time,” he said.

Wike emphasised that the restriction was approved at the federal level and not a unilateral decision.

“When you see somebody’s statement, why not take time and get the speech and go through it? I never on my own, I said on the approval of Mr. President. I don’t want to join issues. At the end of the election when the results come out, then we will know,” he stated.

The development follows criticism from Kingibe, who faulted the movement restriction announced ahead of the election.

In a statement issued by her Special Assistant on Media, Matilda Duncan, the senator described the decision as “authoritarian, ill-considered, and unacceptable in a democratic society,” arguing that imposing a sweeping restriction without broad stakeholder consultation undermines democratic governance and residents’ constitutional rights.

Kingibe maintained that any limitation on movement must be justified, transparent, and subjected to scrutiny, stressing that residents of the FCT are citizens of a democratic republic and not subjects under a dictatorship.