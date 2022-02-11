FCT Polls: Police Lift Restriction Of Movement

The FCT Police Command on Friday lifted the restriction of movement earlier imposed in the federal capital ahead of the February 12 area council elections.

The police disclosed this in a statement signed by its spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh.

“Consequently, members of the public are hereby advice to go about their normal legitimate business without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind from any quarters,” the statement read.

The command had earlier imposed the restriction from midnight to 4 pm on election day as a security measure.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, however, assured residents of the FCT that there would be “watertight security before, during and after the election”.

He urged members of the public to come out in their numbers to vote for candidates of their choice.

Residents were also reminded to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrences to the police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.