FCT Polls: You Can’t Intimidate Nigerians, ADC Tells Wike

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned remarks by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, suggesting that the territory would work against individuals who do not support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The coalition party described Wike’s declaration of “war” against anti-Tinubu candidates as reckless and inflammatory.

Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, warned that such rhetoric could deepen political tensions and undermine democratic stability, insisting that it is the Nigerian people, not President Bola Ahmed Tinubu or any minister, who will determine the outcome of the February 2026 elections.

The ADC accused Wike and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to intimidate voters, arguing that such tactics reflect their fear and growing unpopularity, and vowed to resist any effort to subvert the will of Nigerians through all lawful and constitutional means.

ADC said the party has taken note of the “deeply troubling statement credited to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, as reported by several news outlets.

Advertisement

The statement said, “We consider the Minister’s declaration of “war” against so-called anti-Tinubu candidates not only irresponsible, but dangerous in the current fragile atmosphere of our nation. At a time when Nigerians are grappling with unprecedented economic hardship, insecurity, and deep political distrust, the last thing the country needs is inflammatory rhetoric from those entrusted with public office.”

While calling on Wike not to add to the crisis in the country, ADC said, “Nigeria is not a battlefield for political vendettas, it is a constitutional democracy. The sovereign will rests with the Nigerian people, not with any President, not with any Minister, and certainly not with those who mistake access to state power for ownership of the nation.

“We remind President Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Wike, and all officials of this administration that Nigerians cannot and will not be intimidated. Attempts to threaten or coerce voters into political submission only advertise their fear. They betray Wike, Tinubu and the APC’s anxiety about popular support and reveal how deeply disconnected and unpopular this government has become in the eyes of many citizens.”

The party added, “If Wike, the APC and its leaders are confident in their performance, they should submit themselves humbly to the verdict of the electorate,” adding that the ADC will not sit idly by and watch political actors truncate the country’s democracy.

“Any attempt, overt or covert, to subvert the will of Nigerians to freely choose their leaders will be firmly resisted through every means at our disposal. We are prepared to mobilize democratic institutions, civil society partners, and the Nigerian people themselves in defense of the sanctity of the ballot.

Advertisement

“No declaration of ‘war’, no abuse of office, and no political theatrics can override the sovereign voice of the electorate. Our democracy was hard-earned. It will not be surrendered to intimidation by actors like Wike and his paymaster.”