FCT Projects Not Funded From Federation Account — Wike

…Says FEC Approval Delaying Bus Terminal Operations

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Thursday said that the ongoing infrastructure projects across the nation’s capital are being funded primarily through the FCT’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), not allocations from the federation account.

The inspection started with the Wuse road linking the Central Business Area, executed by Levant Construction Company. According to the minister, the contractor has given assurances that the project would be delivered by June.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike during the inspection of the ongoing project in Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking during a “marathon” inspection of road and transport projects across the capital city, Wike said the FCT Administration had intensified its revenue drive to finance critical infrastructure, noting that federal allocations are insufficient even to cover salary obligations.

“By and large, the funding is through IGR. That’s why we are very aggressive in the drive for IGR. And to the glory of God, we’ve been doing quite well. So, the funding is through the IGR mainly. It’s not from the federation account. The federation account is not even enough for payment of salaries,” the minister said.

Wike made the remarks while responding to questions about the magnitude and funding sources of several ongoing projects, including major road networks and bus terminals being constructed across the territory.

He emphasised that the administration’s fiscal strategy has enabled it to execute projects that directly impact residents and stimulate economic activities within the FCT.

Wike who expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work, and assured residents that several key projects would be completed and inaugurated by the third year of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“Like you can see, it’s a marathon inspection today. We went to Wuse linking to the Central Business Area, which has been done by Levant Construction Company. I believe, by the grace of God, like they have said, they would hand over the project by June,” Wike said.

From Wuse, the minister moved to Mabushi, where Setraco Nigeria Limited is handling the construction of a bus terminal. Wike commended the company for what he described as “very good work” and expressed optimism that the project would meet its delivery timeline.

He disclosed that the bus terminal is among projects targeted for inauguration in the third year of President Tinubu’s tenure.

The tour also covered Wuye District, where Arab Contractors is executing the Arterial N1 road project. Wike described it as a major undertaking and projected its completion by the end of the year.

“It’s a major work, that’s Arterial N1. We believe by the end of the year, not this May or June, probably by the end of the year, that will be completed,” he stated.

At another project site involving 17 kilometres of road linking densely populated communities to the N5 corridor and Life Camp, the minister said the development has significantly opened up the FCT and improved connectivity.

“You can see how populated this area is and this links to N5, Life Camp. You can attest to the fact that we have really opened up the Federal Capital Territory,” Wike said, adding that the road would also be inaugurated by the third year of the President’s administration.

He attributed the pace of development to President Tinubu’s leadership, noting that the administration is committed to delivering projects that directly impact residents and stimulate economic growth.

“Mr. President is doing quite a lot, and I’m so happy we are given the opportunity to also contribute our own quota. By and large, I can tell you, I’m very happy. So many projects that touch the lives of the people and improve the economic activities of the area,” he said.

While addressing concerns about the complexity of some of the road works, Wike dismissed distinctions between “simple” and “complex” projects, emphasising instead the competence of the contractors engaged.

“What’s important is that we have competent companies who are backing up these road projects,” he said.

On the delay in operationalising the newly constructed bus terminals, the minister explained that the next phase requires approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC), as the contracts exceed ministerial approval thresholds.

“We are waiting for the Federal Executive Council to approve the running because the contract is beyond the ministerial approval. And so, it requires the Federal Executive Council approval. I know that in the next Federal Executive Council, it will be presented,” he said.

Wike added that the FCT Administration had decided against allowing the Transport Secretariat to manage the terminals, opting instead for private operators with proven competence.

“After building terminals, we said we are not going to allow the Transport Secretariat to run it. It will be handled by private individuals who have the competence. So, we believe in the next Federal Executive Council meeting, it will be approved. And once that is approved, then we hit the road,” he said.

The minister also addressed concerns over the vandalism of public infrastructure, particularly the uprooting of streetlight poles in areas such as Garki 2.

He revealed that the street lighting projects were contracted to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and China Geo-Engineering Corporation (CGC), with built-in security features designed to prevent tampering and theft.

“CCECC is doing well. They have almost finished one of the airport roads with security features, which you may not know. And so, these are the things we are talking about,” Wike said.

He acknowledged that many completed installations have been targeted by criminals but assured residents that enhanced security mechanisms, including remote monitoring systems, would soon be in place.

“How many policemen will you have on the road to go and check vandalisation of street lights? By the time they finish, we’ll be able to see a situation room where you are monitoring what is going on. That’s how we are trying to reduce that vandalisation,” he added.