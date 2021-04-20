FCT Residents Stranded At Bus-Stops As Motorists Lament Fuel Scarcity

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigerians in most parts of the Federal Capital Territory have been left stranded at major Bus-Stops as the fuel scarcity which started in Abuja during the weekend worsened on Tuesday.

Some taxi drivers along the Lugbe axis, who spoke with our correspondent said that they have not been able to get petrol to buy.

While they confirmed that the price of the product has remained the same at N162/ N163 per litre, they lamented the difficulty in getting the product as filling stations are not opened to sell.

Baba Wole, a taxi driver told THE WHISTLER that filling stations are not willing to sell as they remain shut, while others that dispensed the product do so from one fuel pump.

The Taxi driver, accused filling stations of hoarding Petroluem Products because they expect the Federal Government to announce an increase in price.

He said, “We cannot go on trips because we have not been able to buy fuel with ease for some days now.

“We need the government to intervene so that these filling stations will open and sell fuel for us.

“I do not know why they have refused to sell, most filling stations are shut down, the ones that are opened are selling with just one pump. I cannot be waiting on queues for hours.

“Right now, we buy 4 litres of petrol at N1500 at the black market, how are we supposed to cope with that price?”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation had announced that there would be no increase in the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in the month of May 2021.

The Corporation had maintained an ex-depot price of N148 per litre since February despite increases in crude oil price as well as cost of other.

This, the Corporation said is to allow ongoing engagements with organized labour and other stakeholders on an acceptable framework that will not expose the ordinary Nigerian to any hardship, to be concluded.

Isah Ibrahim, a businessman said he got to the bus stop as at 7:00 am and was yet to get a vehicle as of 9:05am.

“I am so tired of this country, I am not waiting for the government to feed me oh. But now I can’t even go to my shop.

“I have been here since 7:00am, no vehicle, the taxi drivers said they cant get fuel.

“Just see everyone on the road this morning, if there is something the government can do, they should do it fast. This suffering should not be allowed to continue.

“It just keep getting difficult for the common man to survive in this country,” he said.

Iyanu Adams could not make it to the classroom also, because she could not get a taxi.

Iyanu is a JSS 3 student of Government junior secondary school, Jabi.

“I don’t know what is happening today, there is no vehicle. I usually get vehicle from here to school every morning, but I have been here since 7am, and it’s already past 9am.

“It is late already, and I still have not seen a taxi,” she lamented.