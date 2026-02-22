FCT Results Signal PDP Resurgence Ahead of 2027 — Olawepo-Hasim

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has described the outcome of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections as strong evidence that the party is regaining momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections,despite internal challenges and political pressure.

Reacting to the results, Hashim congratulated party members and supporters for what he termed an “outstanding performance under difficult circumstances,” saying the polls demonstrated that the PDP remains structurally intact and electorally competitive despite internal challenges.

“The PDP is a resurgent party,” Hashim stated. “In spite of leadership disputes at the national level and deliberate efforts to weaken our structure in the FCT, the people stood firmly by the party.”

THE WHISTLER reports that the elections were held on Saturday, February 21, 2026, across all six FCT area councils, including Abaji, AMAC, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, and Kwali.

Results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) show that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won in Abaji, Kwali, AMAC, and Bwari Area Councils, while the PDP secured victory only in Gwagwalada.

However, Hashim in a statement made available to The WHISTLER online on Sunday, maintained that the party ought to have secured victory in three additional councils, alleging that its mandate was undermined in those areas.

“Even with the obvious irregularities, the strength of the PDP was undeniable,” he said.

Beyond the chairmanship contest, the PDP clinched several councillorship seats across the FCT, a development Hashim described as proof of sustained grassroots loyalty and organizational resilience.

He specifically commended ward leaders, polling unit agents, and party supporters for their “unshakable loyalty to the party logo.”

“You cannot suppress structure. You cannot intimidate conviction. The grassroots have spoken,” he declared.

Hashim further characterized the FCT performance as the beginning of a broader political revival for the PDP, expressing optimism that a united and stabilized party would be formidable in 2027.

“This election marks the start of our resurgence. If we can perform this strongly under strain, imagine what a united and fully stabilized PDP will achieve in 2027,” he said.

Political observers note that the FCT polls served as an early test of the PDP’s electoral strength amid its ongoing leadership crisis. For Hashim and his supporters, the results represent not only encouragement but also renewed momentum as the countdown to 2027 begins.

According to the presidential hopeful, the narrative of decline surrounding the PDP is misplaced.

“The PDP is not declining. The PDP is rebuilding. And this is only the beginning,” he said. ENDS.