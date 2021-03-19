FCT To Get New Chief Judge As NJC Recommends 26 Judicial Officers For Appointment

60 SHARES Share Tweet

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended 26 judicial officers for appointment as Justices of the Court of Appeal and Heads of Court.

Among others shortlisted, Hon. Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi was recommended to be the next Chief Judge, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NJC’s Director, Information, Soji Oye, Esq made this known in a press release published on the Council’s official website.

Meanwhile, the statement captured that the recommended candidates will be sworn-in if they are approved by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, and “their respective State Governors and confirmation by the National Assembly and the respective States Houses of Assembly.”

The release reads in part:

“The National Judicial Council under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad CFR, at its 94th Meeting held on 17 to 18 March, 2021, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and resolved to recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and the Governors of Rivers, Nasarawa, Kogi, Jigawa, Ebonyi and Delta States twenty-six (26) successful candidates for appointment as Justices of Court of Appeal and Heads of Court in Nigeria.

They are as follows:

EIGHTEEN (18) JUSTICES, COURT OF APPEAL

i) Hon. Justice Bature Isah Gafai

ii) Hon. Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo

iii) Hon. Justice Waziri Abdul-Azeez

iv) Hon. Justice Yusuf Alhaji Bashir

v) Hon. Justice Usman A. Musale

vi) Hon. Justice Jauro Ibrahim Wakili

vii) Hon. Justice Abba Bello Mohammed

viii) Hon. Grand Kadi Mohammed Danjuma

ix) Hon. Justice Danlami Zama Senchi

x) Hon. Justice Mohammed Lawal Abubakar

xi) Hon. Justice Hassan Muslim Sule

xii) Hon. Justice Amadi Kenneth Ikechukwu

xiii) Hon. Justice Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen

xiv) Hon. Justice Sybil Onyeji Nwaka Gbagi

xv) Hon. Justice Olasumbo Olanrewaju Goodluck

xvi) Hon. Justice Banjoko Adebukunola Adeoti Ibironke

xvii) Hon. Justice Olabode Abimbola Adegbehingbe

xviii) Hon. Justice Bola Samuel Ademola

CHIEF JUDGE, FCT, ABUJA

i) Hon. Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi CHIEF JUDGE, RIVERS STATE

i) Hon. Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi CHIEF JUDGE, NASARAWA STATE

i) Hon. Justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu

CHIEF JUDGE, KOGI STATE

i) Hon. Justice Sunday Omeiza Otu

CHIEF JUDGE, JIGAWA STATE

i) Hon. Justice Umar Maigari Sadiq

CHIEF JUDGE, EBONYI STATE

i) Hon. Justice Ngene Anagu Elvis

CHIEF JUDGE, DELTA STATE

i) Hon. Justice Theresa T. Obiajulu Ogochukwu PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, DELTA STATE

i) Hon. Justice Patience Onuwa Elumeze.”