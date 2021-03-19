FCT To Get New Chief Judge As NJC Recommends 26 Judicial Officers For Appointment

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended 26 judicial officers for appointment as Justices of the Court of Appeal and Heads of Court.
Among others shortlisted, Hon. Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi was recommended to be the next Chief Judge, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
NJC’s Director, Information, Soji Oye, Esq made this known in a press release published on the Council’s official website.
Meanwhile, the statement captured that the recommended candidates will be sworn-in if they are approved by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, and “their respective State Governors and confirmation by the National Assembly and the respective States Houses of Assembly.”
The release reads in part:
“The National Judicial Council under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad CFR, at its 94th Meeting held on 17 to 18 March, 2021, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and resolved to recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and the Governors of Rivers, Nasarawa, Kogi, Jigawa, Ebonyi and Delta States twenty-six (26) successful candidates for appointment as Justices of Court of Appeal and Heads of Court in Nigeria.
They are as follows:
- EIGHTEEN (18) JUSTICES, COURT OF APPEAL
i) Hon. Justice Bature Isah Gafai
ii) Hon. Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo
iii) Hon. Justice Waziri Abdul-Azeez
iv) Hon. Justice Yusuf Alhaji Bashir
v) Hon. Justice Usman A. Musale
vi) Hon. Justice Jauro Ibrahim Wakili
vii) Hon. Justice Abba Bello Mohammed
viii) Hon. Grand Kadi Mohammed Danjuma
ix) Hon. Justice Danlami Zama Senchi
x) Hon. Justice Mohammed Lawal Abubakar
xi) Hon. Justice Hassan Muslim Sule
xii) Hon. Justice Amadi Kenneth Ikechukwu
xiii) Hon. Justice Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen
xiv) Hon. Justice Sybil Onyeji Nwaka Gbagi
xv) Hon. Justice Olasumbo Olanrewaju Goodluck
xvi) Hon. Justice Banjoko Adebukunola Adeoti Ibironke
xvii) Hon. Justice Olabode Abimbola Adegbehingbe
xviii) Hon. Justice Bola Samuel Ademola
- CHIEF JUDGE, FCT, ABUJA
i) Hon. Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi
- CHIEF JUDGE, RIVERS STATE
i) Hon. Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi
- CHIEF JUDGE, NASARAWA STATE
i) Hon. Justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu
- CHIEF JUDGE, KOGI STATE
i) Hon. Justice Sunday Omeiza Otu
- CHIEF JUDGE, JIGAWA STATE
i) Hon. Justice Umar Maigari Sadiq
- CHIEF JUDGE, EBONYI STATE
i) Hon. Justice Ngene Anagu Elvis
- CHIEF JUDGE, DELTA STATE
i) Hon. Justice Theresa T. Obiajulu Ogochukwu
- PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, DELTA STATE
i) Hon. Justice Patience Onuwa Elumeze.”