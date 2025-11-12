FCT Will Not Tolerate Illegal Mining, Warns Head Of Service

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it will not tolerate any illegal mining activities or unsafe practices within the territory that endanger lives, destroy the environment or undermine lawful operations.

Mrs Nancy Nathan, the Acting Head of Service of the FCTA, stated this on Wednesday in Abuja while declaring open a stakeholders’ sensitisation meeting on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) on mining activities in the FCT.

The event was organised by the Department of Solid Minerals and Allied Matters (DSMAM), FCTA.

Mrs Nathan, represented by her Special Assistant on Special Duties, Mr Samaila Hamaila, said that the DSMAM recently approved the FCT Solid Minerals Taskforce to enforce compliance on lawful mining operations.

The head of service said sustainable mining was a shared responsibility for all stakeholders and critical in repositioning the sector to contribute significantly to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Advertisement

“Every operator, mining engineer and service provider must play their part by adhering to laid-down rules, ensuring proper site management and putting safety and community welfare above short-term profit,” she said.

Nathan described the engagement as an important platform for providing stakeholders, particularly miners and quarry operators, the opportunity to learn, engage and align their operations with best practices, including environmental standards.

The head of service acknowledged the challenges affecting the sector and assured stakeholders that her office was working with relevant bodies to address them.

“We are equally aware of the challenges operators are facing, ranging from bureaucratic bottlenecks to technical and financial constraints.

“The Administration is working closely with the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, the Nigerian Mining Cadastre Office (MCO), the FCT Mines Officer and other stakeholders to create an enabling environment where genuine miners can thrive,” she said.

Advertisement

She said that the maiden sensitisation programme was a demonstration of collective effort to ensure that mining and quarrying activities within the FCT were conducted responsibly, lawfully and sustainably.

Earlier in her remarks, Mrs Chinyelu Obrike, the Director of the DSMAM, said that the solid minerals and quarrying industries hold immense potential for driving economic diversification, job creation and infrastructure development.

She, however, said that such benefits could only be realised when operations were conducted safely, lawfully and with respect to the environment and host communities.

“When we operate responsibly, we not only safeguard lives and the environment, but we also ensure the long-term profitability and credibility of our industry.

“The FCT Authority remains committed to supporting operators through transparent regulation, capacity building and the creation of an enabling environment for legitimate business growth.

“Together, we can build a mining and quarrying sector that is safe, productive and globally competitive,” she said.

Advertisement

In his presentation, Mr Timothy Shemang, Head of the Quarry Mines and Economic Geology Division of the DSMAM, said the department was established to ensure that all mining and quarry activities were carried out in line with the FCT Master Plan and Act.

He said that the department was also to coordinate the compliance of the SOP, which was approved by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on March 26, 2025.

According to him, the provisions of the SOP include on-the-spot verification of quarries and mines (yet to commence) and the monitoring of all mining and quarry sites.

It also covers the issuance of clearance permits and the collection of annual surface rent as determined by the category of mining, among other provisions.

The stakeholders at the meeting decried overregulation of the sector and called for a clearer definition of the roles of different regulatory bodies.