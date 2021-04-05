FCT Workers To Commence Indefinite Strike

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Joint Unions Action Committee (JUAC) in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) have concluded arrangement to embark on indefinite strike.

The joint unions are embarking on the strike over the non-implementation of the FCT Civil Service Commission Act.

The Chairman of JUAC, Mr Matilukoro Korede, while briefing newsmen on Monday in Abuja, said the FCT Civil Service Commission Act could not remain on the shelf, while the administration continued to deny workers the benefits that would accrue from it.

Korede said the refusal of FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello to implement the act signed three years ago by President Muhammadu Buhari, had put their fate on hold for too long “and this cannot be allowed to continue’’.

He said that the just concluded three days warning strike last week was a sign that issues affecting their welfare would not be further subjected to political bottleneck.

He said that the joint unions in FCTA and FCDA were prepared for an indefinite strike that would cripple all government activities.

According to him, the workers’ patience has been exhausted as the administration has refused to do the needful after several meetings with the labour leaders.

Korede said that workers had been resilient in demanding for the implementation of Executive Order 1 of 2004.

He said that the order abolished the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory long before the signing of act, which should allow FCT workers to advance in the service like their counterparts in the states.

He said that full implementation of the Executive Order 1 of 2004 and the FCT Civil Service Commission would ensure the removal of the Permanent Secretary, who was posted from the Federal Civil Service Commission.

“It will also give opportunity to FCT workers to advance more in administrative cadre, while a qualified worker from the system can be appointed FCT Head of Service as obtained in states.”

The chairman said that without the implementation of the act, FCT workers would continue to remain under administrative limitations that would not allow them to grow with their counterparts in the states.

“It was a huge relief when the National Assembly harkened to the voice of the staff of the FCT Administration by enacting, passing into law and gazetted it with the consent of the President and the FCT-Civil Service Commission in 2018.

“This is three years down the line; the big question is why has it been difficult to implement it till date?

“The FCT-Civil Service Commission is created by an act of parliament just like the Federal Civil Service Commission and those of the States Civil Service Commission with primary responsibility of appointment.

“Among the demands of the workers are the removal of all FCTA staff from the Accountant-General of the Federation Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

“Others include immediate release of all pending cases of conversion, upgrading, advancement and abolishment of casualisation of workers on FCTA.

“Especially in Transportation Secretariat, Water Board and the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, promotion and discipline also known as (APD), within the FCT,” Korede said.