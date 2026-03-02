FCTA Approves N1.1bn For Security Communication Gadgets

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Executive Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved the award of a N1.1 billion contract for emergency procurement of communication gadgets and other equipment for security agencies in the FCT.

Mr Musa Onsachi, FCTA Director of Procurement, disclosed this at the end of the committee’s meeting, presided over by the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, in Abuja on Monday.

Onsachi explained that the move was to support security agencies in the FCT to carry out their assignments effectively.

He added that the step would equally bridge the current equipment gap, undermining the efficiency of the security agencies.

“When the Minister assumed office in August 2023, he discovered the gap in critical communications gadgets and equipment needed to carry out efficient and effective security operations.

“Now, with this support, the security agencies will be able to carry out security operations more effectively,” he said.

The FCT Minister had in July 2024 presented 50 operational vehicles with communication gadgets to security agencies to strengthen the fight against insecurity in the territory.

Wike had explained that the measure was to support security agencies with the needed logistics to enable them to combat crime in the FCT.