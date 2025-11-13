FCTA Approves New Waste Contracts, Vows TO End Illegal Developments

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Capital Territory Executive Council (FCT EXCO), chaired by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday ratified several contracts spanning sanitation, transport, and waste evacuation services across Abuja and its satellite towns.

The council also addressed the recent controversy surrounding an illegal development at Gaduwa District.

The Coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Felix Obuah, disclosed that the council sought and obtained EXCO’s approval for the award of contracts for waste collection and management across the FCT, alongside the operational maintenance of the Wupa Basic Treatment Plant and the procurement of monitoring and supervision utility vehicles.

Obuah said, “By the special grace of God, the EXCO graciously ratified and approved the provision of waste collection and management in FCT. By Monday, the 17th of November, the new contractors will take up the waste collection and management of FCT. Many people have complained about the waste being disposed here and there, but by the special grace of God, with this approval, you will see a clean Abuja.”

Coordinator of the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD), Abdulkadir Zulkiflu, announced that the council ratified the award of a contract for the emergency evacuation of waste from open dumps, waterways, and streams in Dogon-Gada community, Abuja Municipal Area Council.

According to Zulkiflu, “Part of what has been approved in the Satellite Towns Development Department is the ratification of the award of contract for the emergency evacuation of waste in open domes and collection points, waterways and streams at Dogon-Gada community in favor of Messrs Dexter 360 Exploits Limited in the sum of N111,913,176, inclusive of 7.5% VAT.

“The project took place within the period of four weeks, sometime last year, in October 2024. The purpose was to clear all affected areas of waste in the Dogon-Gada community.”

The Mandate Secretary for Transportation, Arch. Uboku Tom Nyah, revealed that EXCO also approved a series of contracts to enhance the operations of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) and improve traffic management across the FCT.

“The Transportation Secretariat presented a memo for the award of contracts to EXCO for the provision of card printers, printing of security documents for operations, and provision of cleaning services and security in the Directorate of Road Traffic Services.

“Similarly, we presented a memo for maintenance and operation of 34 traffic lights and installation of three new traffic lights in parts of some new roads. EXCO graciously approved the award of the contract.”

The EXCO session also featured a briefing on the recent incident at the Gaduwa District involving a disputed development allegedly linked to a former Chief of Naval Staff.

Director of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, gave a detailed account of events leading to the confrontation between his department’s staff and armed naval personnel at the site.

“With a sense of commitment, emotion, and regret, we address this issue on the incident that happened on Tuesday, 11th of November 2025, at the Gaduwa District,” Galadima said.

He recounted that his team had, during a routine monitoring exercise on October 17, 2025, discovered an ongoing development within the Southern Parkway corridor. Upon inquiry, officers on site allegedly resisted inspection and threatened to shoot.

Galadima said, “We later confirmed that the development was being undertaken without approval. All they had was a letter of intent from 2007 for the development and maintenance of a park allocated to Santos Estate Village. That is not a development approval.”

He added that his team had informed the Minister, who directed that the illegal development be stopped, but that threats from armed personnel forced them to call for the Minister’s intervention.

“I sincerely apologize to the Honorable Minister for dragging him into that situation. But one thing is clear: the development on ground is not in line with any approval, nor is there a title document. Nations rise and develop when we follow laws and obey rules,” he said.

While supporting Galadima’s clarification, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, Director of Land Administration, explained that the developer’s claim of ownership was unfounded.

“The issue here is whether somebody has title for land and whether he has the requisite approval to build. The answer to both is no,” Nwankwoeze stated.

He clarified that the only valid proof of land ownership in the FCT is a Statutory Right of Occupancy, not a letter of intent. The letter issued to Santos Estate Limited in July 2007 merely permitted negotiation and submission of a detailed technical proposal within 21 days, conditions that were never met.

“In fact, the first such submission was made two years later. Since they did not submit a proposal within the stipulated time, no lease agreement was granted. By 2008, nothing had been built,” Nwankwoeze explained.

He revealed that in June 2025, the FCT Administration reviewed all letters of intent issued by the Department of Parks and Recreation and resolved to withdraw them due to abuse.

“Many of the holders of these letters have since moved to develop housing estates, hotels, and other incompatible land uses on plots meant for parks and green areas. Santos Estate Limited is not in our records as an allottee. Their claim of title is false,” Nwankwoeze added.

FCT EXCO officials affirmed that the administration remains committed to enforcing urban development laws and ensuring that Abuja’s master plan is not distorted.

The EXCO approvals follow a similar October 24, 2025, meeting where projects worth over N20bn were sanctioned in the health, education, and infrastructure sectors.