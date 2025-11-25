FCTA Blocks Salaries Of Absconded Staff Members

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has removed workers who absconded from duty from its official staff records, as part of ongoing reforms to strengthen efficiency and accountability in the civil service.

Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Engr. Emeka Eze, disclosed this on Tuesday during the continuation of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) promotion exercise being undertaken by over 8,000 workers across all cadres.

Eze explained that those removed were not “ghost workers” but individuals who abandoned their posts and stopped reporting for duty.

“Some people are not really ghosts but they have absconded from duty, and if you abscond from duty, it means that you are no longer working,” he said.

He stated that the CBT, scheduled to run in batches over a five-day period, is aimed at ensuring that all employees possess the skills and competence required for modern public service delivery.

According to him, the FCTA has made significant investments in ICT training and expects improved performance from the workforce.

He also appealed to the FCT Minister to consider establishing a dedicated, FCTA-owned CBT centre to enhance future examinations.

On the minor glitches reported during the test, Eze assured that they would be fully addressed to improve subsequent exercises.

Acting FCTA Head of Service, Nancy Sabanti-Nathan, reaffirmed that the computer-based promotion test is now a permanent feature of the FCT civil service.

She acknowledged that some participants experienced technical challenges but insisted these issues were not enough to derail the process.

“Yes, it has come to stay. Challenges are always there with us, but we always find a way around them,” she said.

Sabanti-Nathan added that the system was designed to protect candidates’ time, and ensure no one was unfairly disadvantaged.

She said, “The computers are programmed. Until you start, it will not record your time. Even if others have gone, you can still open your system and finish. The system will tell you when time is up and it will eject you.”

She emphasised that the administration would continue to refine the process based on lessons learned, but stressed, “No going back to the old regime.”

The FCTA says the ongoing reforms are part of efforts to build a more productive, digitally compliant, and accountable civil service in the nation’s capital.