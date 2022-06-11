FCTA Bows To Court’s Decision, To Swear In Council Chairmen, Councillors

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has bowed to the ruling of the FCT High Court delivered by Justice Ibrahim Mohammed ordering it to swear in elected Area Council Chairmen and Councillors with immediate effect.

The court gave the express verdict on Friday and quickly transferred its certified true copy to the FCTA for effect.

The FCTA in a statement said it will abide by the consequent order immediately.

Recall that the FCTA had suspended the swearing-in of the Chairmen and Councillors following an order experte that extended the tenure of the Chairmen and Councillors.

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, kicked against the move by the All Progressives Congress-led administration describing it as a wanton display of excessive power, and vowed to pursue the case to the letter.

However, the court has effectively overruled itself and set aside its earlier judgment delivered on Friday the 13th day of May 2022 granting a one-year extension of the outgoing Chairmen and Councilors of the 6 FCT Area Councils due to lack of jurisdiction.

The FCTA said in the statement, “The judgment effectively clears the way for the swearing-in of the newly elected Chairmen.”

It said, “We want to reiterate that as a law-abiding organization, the FCTA will equally obey this new judgment just as it had complied with the earlier judgment. The Chairmen shall accordingly be inaugurated at 10:00hrs prompt on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Further details will be provided in due course.

“Residents are once again reminded that the FCT is a creation of law and all actions of the FCT Administration are guided by the rule of law and this case will not be an exception.

“The FCTA extends its appreciation to all stakeholders for their patience and support in this regard and enjoins all residents of the Territory to remain calm and law-abiding in their daily activities,” the statement said.