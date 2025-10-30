FCTA builds two police stations in border communities to strengthen security

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has commenced the construction of two divisional police stations around border communities as part of efforts to reinforce security and extend policing to rural areas.

The development follows persistent security challenges in parts of the FCT between late 2023 and early 2024 in Abaji, Kwali, and Bwari, where residents faced recurring incidents of abductions and attacks by bandits.

In response, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had directed the establishment of additional divisional police stations across the six area councils.

A visit to some of the new divisional police stations in Tukashare and Saburi in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Bako in Kwali, Yaba in Abaji, Giri in Gwagwalada, and Ushafa in Bwari, revealed significant progress in construction works.

At Saburi, the police division is nearing completion, with finishing touches ongoing on both the station building and officers’ residential quarters.

The complex includes a main administrative block with offices for the Divisional Police Officer and other ranks, two holding cells fitted with toilets and bathrooms, and a six-flat residential block for officers.

Project engineer Ahmed Yahaya told journalists that work was in its final phase.

“We’ve completed the electrical and plumbing installations and are now handling finishing fittings. By tomorrow, we’ll begin industrial cleaning, and painting should start within two days,” he said.

Similarly, at the Yaba Divisional Police Station—located in a key border community linking Niger and Kogi States, site engineer Engr. Ayinde Adewale confirmed that the project remains on schedule for completion.

“With the level of funding support we’re getting from the FCT Administration, we’re confident of meeting the November deadline. Yaba’s location as a transit point makes it essential to have a strong police presence here to deter cross-border crimes,” he said

During an inspection, the Director of Security Services at the FCTA, Adamu Gwary, explained that the initiative is part of a comprehensive security strategy introduced by Wike to expand police coverage in underserved communities.

Gwary said, “When the Honourable Minister assumed office, he directed that all abandoned or underused town halls in the area councils be converted into functional police stations. The goal is to bring policing closer to the people, especially in remote areas where response time has been slow.”

He added that officers would now reside within their divisions to ensure swift response to emergencies. “We’re ending the era where officers live far from their duty posts. There will now be constant presence and rapid response at any hour,” he stated.

However, residents of the benefiting communities welcomed the initiative with optimism. In Yaba, a farmer, Musa Yakubu, said the new police station would boost local commerce.

“People will now come freely to buy and sell farm produce because security is improving,” he said.

Another resident, Ibrahim Danladi, noted that the fear of staying out late was gradually fading. “Now we can begin to feel safer again,” he added.

Gwary further revealed that the new police stations follow a national prototype recently approved by the Inspector General of Police to standardize functionality and comfort.

“The design was introduced at the request of the FCT Minister, who wanted to ensure all new police structures meet national standards. These divisions will serve as models for future projects in the FCT and beyond,” he said.