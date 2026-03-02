FCTA Ratifies N7.3bn Waste Collection, Management Contracts

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved N7.3bn contracts for the provision of waste collection and management services in four delineated districts of the Federal Capital City.

Chief Felix Obuah, Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the FCT Executive Committee’s meeting presided by Minister Nyesom Wike in Abuja on Monday.

Obuah identified the districts as Durumi, Wuye, Mabushi, and Jabi.

He added that the executive committee also approved the supply of diesel to Wupa Basic Waste Treatment Plant for a period of two years.

“The total figure for the award of these four contracts amounted to N7.3 billion,” he said.

The coordinator also said that the committee equally approved a contract for the procurement of food and non-food items to support flood-affected persons in the FCT.