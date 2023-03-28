FCTA To Establish More Sexual Assault Referral Centres

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Capital Territory Administration Executive Committee (FCTA EXCO) has concluded arrangements for the establishment of more sexual assault referral centres in the territory.

Advertisement

The Director, of Information and Communication, FCTA, Malam Muhammad Sule, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Sule explained that the centres were to serve as shelters for survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) across the territory.

He added that the survivors of SGBV, who have been abused and experiencing trauma needed to be properly cared for.

He said “the FCT EXCO, while reviewing the presentation by the Social Development Secretariat (SDS) on its activities, programmes, and projects stated that the Administration is committed to building more shelter for survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.

“The centres will accommodate the increasing number of SGBV survivors across the territory.”

Advertisement

The director explained that the EXCO had also directed the SDS to initiate plans for the immediate reintegration of children in various orphanages and activate the FCT Juvenile Correctional Centre.

He said the EXCO further directed the establishment of mobile courts to apprehend and swiftly try SGBV cases to serve as deterrents to others and justice to survivors.

He advised residents to avoid acts capable of precipitating sexual and gender-based violence, adding that “the EXCO re-affirmed the position of FCT Administration on street begging and other unwholesome practices within the city.

“The EXCO insisted that it will continue to enforce all laws prohibiting such practices.

“It commended the secretariat for the milestone recorded and emerging top out of 15 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies rated by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs in handling SGBV cases.