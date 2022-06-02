FCTA To Spend N1bn On Renovation Of National Mosque, Church

…As N52 Billion Earmarked For Airport-Kuje Road Project

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, on Thursday, said about N52bn has been set aside for the construction of a road linking the Umaru Yar’adua Expressway (Airport Road) to Kuje town.

According to Bello, the FCTA will also spend N1 billion on the renovation of the National Mosque and National Ecumenical Center.

The minister revealed this during the 40th session of the state house ministerial briefing organized by the presidential communications team.

Bello also stated that his administration will make sure that at least a substantial aspect of the work is done before his successor takes over.

“We are working on an expressway, it’s called the regional road 105 that will link airport express directly to Kuje town. This is something that we will not complete, but it is a project we have initiated with about N52 billion naira. But we are going to make sure that at least some substantial aspect of the work is done before we continue the next set.

“Abuja is obviously a work in progress. So that’s why when we came in, we said we’re going to complete what others started, and then now that we’ve done reasonable milestones, we will initiate a number of projects that we’ll see later, which we hope those coming later will complete.”

Bello added, “We’ve done a lot in terms of the road network. What I’ve just shown you is a tip of an iceberg of these road networks and not restricted to the city itself.

“We’ve done quite a number of road projects in the satellite towns as well. We’ve done a lot of township roads. For instance. We’ve opened up many of the roads within the Yaba agricultural area.”

He highlighted some key collaborations between the Federal Capital Territory Administration and some satellite towns around the FCT toward the implementation of some of the major projects being executed by the administration.

He said, “We are really in a beautiful, well-constructed city, well planned, and relatively well managed, all we need to do is to appreciate what we have. Is only when we appreciate what we have that we can protect it.

“We have to own the city, it is beyond saying is a city created by the government we have to own it, we have to love it, and then we have to fight to protect it.

“Apart from roads infrastructure, rail infrastructure, and hotels, the FCTA is also saddled with public buildings. All the public buildings, including this beautiful hall we are in here, were constructed by an FCDA, which is one of the major agencies of the federal administration.”