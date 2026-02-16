FDI Remains Weak As Nigeria Records $16.78bn Investments In Nine Months

Nigeria attracted a total of $16.78bn in capital inflows in the first three quarters of 2025, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), underscoring a significant rebound in investor confidence amid ongoing macroeconomic reforms.

The cumulative figure, which covers the first, second and third quarters of 2025, reflects inflows of $5.64bn in Q1, $5.12bn in Q2, and $6.01bn in Q3, bringing total capital importation for the nine-month period to $16.78bn.

Data from the NBS analysed by THE WHISTLER showed that capital importation declined slightly in the second quarter compared to the first, before rebounding strongly in the third quarter of the year.

In Q1 2025, Nigeria recorded capital importation of $5.64bn, setting a strong tone for the year.

However, inflows dipped in the second quarter to $5.12bn, representing a 9.24 per cent decline compared to the first quarter.

Despite the quarter-on-quarter drop, Q2 2025 performance remained impressive on a year-on-year basis, rising by 96.60 per cent from the $2.60bn recorded in Q2 2024.

The momentum picked up again in Q3 2025, with capital importation rising to $6.01bn, a 17.46 per cent increase compared to Q2 2025.

The third-quarter figure also marked a dramatic 380.16 per cent surge over the $1.25bn recorded in Q3 2024, highlighting the scale of recovery in foreign capital inflows.

A closer look at the composition of inflows showed that portfolio investment remained the dominant source of capital throughout the period, particularly in the second and third quarters.

In Q2 2025, portfolio investment accounted for $4.20bn, representing 82.02 per cent of total capital importation, while other investment stood at $777.80. or 15.19 per cent.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) lagged significantly, contributing just $142.67m or 2.79 per cent of total inflows in the quarter.

Similarly, in Q3 2025, portfolio investment topped the chart with $4.85bn, accounting for 80.70 per cent of total capital importation.

Other investment followed with $864.57m or 14.37 per cent, while FDI remained the smallest component at $296.25m, representing 4.93 per cent of total inflows.

Sectoral analysis showed that the banking sector attracted the largest share of capital inflows.

In Q2 2025, the sector recorded $3.41bn, accounting for 66.56 per cent of total capital imported, followed by the financing sector with $873.32m and the electrical sector with $456.37m.

In Q3 2025, banking again led with $3.14bn, representing 52.25 per cent, followed by financing at $1.86bn and production/manufacturing at $261.35m.

In terms of source countries, the United Kingdom emerged as Nigeria’s largest capital exporter in both quarters.

In Q2 2025, inflows from the UK stood at $1.86bn, accounting for 36.33 per cent of total capital importation, followed by South Africa and the United States.

The trend strengthened in Q3 2025, with UK-originated inflows rising to $2.94bn, or 48.80 per cent, ahead of the United States and South Africa.