FEATURE: Admonitions As Michael Okpara University Matriculates 4309 Students

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The air crackled with anticipation as thousands of eager faces filled the University Pavilion on Saturday, 13th January 2024. It was the 30th Matriculation Ceremony at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, and for 4309 young minds, the start of an extraordinary journey.

The ceremony buzzed with excitement, graced by dignitaries, College members, proud parents, and the eager faces of the matriculants themselves. Professor M. O. Iwe, the Vice Chancellor, delivered a keynote address that resonated deeply with the young audience. “We stand at a unique crossroads,” Professor Iwe said. “This historic 30th Matriculation Ceremony symbolizes a confluence of past achievements and future possibilities.”

Advertisement

Professor Iwe emphasized the significance of the ceremony, stating that it marked their “formal admission as bona fide members of a specialized community of Scholars, united in their search for higher knowledge.” He challenged the students to utilize the University’s resources to advance knowledge and contribute positively to society.

The Vice Chancellor also reminded the students of their responsibility to uphold high ethical standards. He warned against “unethical tendencies” like examination malpractice and truancy, making it clear that the University would not hesitate to take disciplinary action against those who violate its code of conduct.

In an exclusive interview, SUG President Comr. Chijioke Emmanuel acknowledged the lower matriculation turnout compared to previous years. He assured the students that quality remained paramount, and encouraged them to take their studies seriously. He pledged the SUG’s unwavering support in representing their interests and ensuring a fulfilling academic experience.

“I couldn’t help but notice the decrease in the number of matriculated students compared to previous years. While the quantity may be less, I am confident in the quality of our student body. To the matriculating students, I say, take your studies seriously, for education is the cornerstone of your future success. As your representatives, we are fully prepared to champion your interests and prioritize your needs throughout your academic journey,” the SUG President said.

Advertisement

Comr. Enyioma Godslove, the SUG Secretary General, added a touch of wisdom, reminding the students to strike a balance between their studies and extracurricular activities. He emphasized that both academic pursuits and social engagement are essential for a well-rounded university experience.

“As we embark on this academic journey, it’s crucial to strike a balance. Remember, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, and all play and no work makes Jack an illiterate. We encourage students to engage in both their studies and extracurricular activities,” the Secretary General shared.

Rt. Hon. Ernest Onwe, the Speaker of the Student Representative Council, delivered a stern message, urging the students to shun cultism and other harmful activities. He assured them of the SUG’s support in representing their legitimate interests but emphasized that they would not tolerate any involvement in harmful activities.

“I urge all students to shun cultism and other vices. The union is here to represent your interests, but on issues like cultism, we cannot and will not speak for you. It is essential for each student to take responsibility for their choices and contribute positively to our academic community,” the Speaker asserted.

The matriculation ceremony concluded with a sense of optimism, setting the stage for the incoming students to embark on a fulfilling academic experience at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike.