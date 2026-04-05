FEATURE: Bala Gombe: A Fishbone Stuck In ADC’s Throat

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The leadership crisis within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has escalated into a full-blown legal and political standoff, with former Deputy National Chairman, Nafiu Bala Gombe, emerging as a central figure challenging the authority of the party’s current leadership under David Mark.

How The Crisis Began

The dispute traces back to July 29, 2025, when the Ralph Nwosu-led National Working Committee (NWC) relinquished its mandate, paving the way for a new leadership structure. Senator Mark was subsequently installed as National Chairman, while former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, assumed office as National Secretary.

Other appointments included Bolaji Abdullahi as National Publicity Secretary. Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored the transition, which appeared, at the time, to have been formally concluded.

However, the calm proved short-lived. Weeks later, Gombe resurfaced to contest the legitimacy of the new leadership, insisting he never resigned from his position and should, by virtue of Nwosu’s exit, assume the role of National Chairman.

The Mark-led leadership dismissed his claims and presented documents, including a purported resignation letter allegedly signed by Gombe. But in a telephone interview, Gombe rejected the document as forged and vowed to challenge the matter in court.

Former National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu, countered Gombe’s position, maintaining that all members of the dissolved NWC, including Gombe, resigned voluntarily. He further alleged that external forces were influencing Gombe’s actions.

Allegations Of Betrayal

Party insiders attribute Gombe’s resistance to alleged breaches of pre-transition agreements. Sources told THE WHISTLER that members of the former NWC were promised roles in the new leadership structure.

Further insight came from a former senator, Elisha Abbo, who confirmed that Gombe initially supported the transition but later felt sidelined.

According to Abbo, who represented Adamawa North in the Nineth Senate, there had been an understanding that Gombe would be appointed National Vice Chairman (Northeast), a position considered lower than his previous office. However, the arrangement reportedly collapsed when Babachir Lawal was appointed to the role instead. Abbo alleged that this development triggered Gombe’s opposition to the new leadership.

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Legal Battle And INEC’s Intervention

The dispute is now before the Federal High Court in Abuja, where Gombe is seeking recognition as the party’s substantive National Chairman. In response, Mark approached the Court of Appeal to challenge earlier rulings, but his appeal was dismissed, with the appellate court directing the lower court to proceed with the case. Pending the final determination, the court ordered all parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum—a legal directive requiring parties to revert to the position they held before the dispute.

However, the interpretation of this order has further deepened the crisis. On April 1, 2026, INEC delisted the Mark-led NWC from its records, citing compliance with the appellate court’s directive. The Mark faction has rejected this interpretation, insisting that the order implies continued recognition of the existing leadership prior to litigation. INEC, however, has maintained its stance and warned of consequences should the party proceed with planned activities.

Party Defiance And Uncertain Outlook

Despite INEC’s position, the ADC leadership has resolved to proceed with its scheduled congresses, beginning in early April and culminating in a national convention on April 14, 2026. The standoff comes against the backdrop of INEC’s electoral timetable, which requires political parties to conclude their primaries between April 23 and May 30, 2026. As of April 5, 2026, neither the party nor the electoral body has shifted ground, setting the stage for a potentially consequential confrontation that could shape the ADC’s participation in the next general elections. With both camps holding firm, the question remains: who will blink first? Only time will tell.