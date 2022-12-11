FEATURE: If There’s Rerun, Candidate Must Overcome South West To Become President In 2023

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The South West zone of the country is poised to be the battleground in the 2023 presidential election and may determine who emerges president in February.

Advertisement

This is due to the regional shape the next election is tilting towards, similar to the 1959 election that ushered in Nigeria’s first independent government.

The election saw three equally opposing candidates in Nnamdi Azikiwe in the great Eastern Region, Obafemi Awolowo representing the Western region while Abubakar Tafewa Balewa represented the Northern region.

There was no clear winner in the election due to the regional shape of the election forcing Balewa’s Northern People’s Congress to form a coalition with Azikiwe’s National Council of Nigeria and the Cameroons, leaving Awolowo’s Action Group in the opposition.

While the 1959 election produced a parliamentary government, the 2023 will produce a president as Nigeria currently practices a presidential system of government.

It is expected that lack of clear cut winner will not necessitate a coalition but a rerun as provided in the 1999 constitution as amended.

Section 134(2) of the 1999 constitution provides that for a candidate to be declared elected, the candidate must secure the highest number of votes cast in the election.

The candidate must also secure a quarter of the votes cast in two-thirds of the states of the federation and the federal capital territory.

Failure to secure these two fundamental provisions of the constitution, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, must conduct a rerun between the first two candidates within 21 days.

Available reports indicate that because of the regional shape the election is headed, a rerun is likely but with the South West becoming the battle ground.

This paper gathered from various camps of the leading candidates that the emerging development is forcing strategists in the field to draw up new plans on how to ensure their candidates stay in the race.

Reports gleaned by THE WHISTLER on Friday from the camp of the PDP indicate that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is projected to sweep the North West and North East votes.

The North West and North East have a combined number of 35.47 million votes.

However, with Atiku favoured to take the zone, indications are that Borno where the vice presidential candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, comes from may be harvested by the party.

The Labour Party’s popularity with the Christian community is expected to boost the chances of the Labour Party and help it beat the 25% threshold provided by the constitution.

Also, Taraba State within the zone has been highlighted as another place where the Labour Party candidate may likely get the mandatory 25%.

Other reports present an outlook that projected Tinubu to do well in Katsina State but is not tipped to win. Instead, Atiku is being projected to win with high margin.

Margaret Isa, a retired Civil Servant who resides in Borno told this paper that, “Atiku will win Borno because of the Hausa Muslims who are rooting for him.”

Isa who explained that she is taking serious interest in the election and is mobilising for a particular candidate pointed out that, “Tinubu will likely come a distant second because of the Kanuri votes, who will vote for him and Shettima (Kashim).

“Obi will come third because of the large Christians who are rooting for him,” she projected, noting that she lives in Borno (more now) and can give an insight into the political development.

The former Anambra State governor is projected to do well in Kaduna State but it’s a state for the PDP, early indications have shown.

In the North Central, this paper considers various polls that projected a clear path to victory for the Labour Party candidate.

Advertisement

A former lecturer and Political Strategist, Silas Agara, explained that the North Central is not monolithic but “comprises people across the country, meaning Obi’s chances are high.

“Take Nasarawa where I come from for instance, southerners are large in number and the mood favours Obi.”

The North Central region has 14.1 million voters. Agara explained that “Obi will win Benue, Plateau, FCT, and get enough votes in the other states in the region to make him win the zone.

“There are a lot of factors favouring Obi. He is a Christian, the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC is causing anger, insecurity, poverty rate is increasing, fuel scarcity, and an emergence of a new order. These favour Obi,” he said.

It’s expected that Obi will win the South East and South South, findings have indicated.

The two zones with 11 states account for 26.69 voters. He is from the South East.

But it is the South West that is being tipped to be a battle ground, which is forcing the APC to rework its campaign strategy to ensure it does not just win but win with resounding victory since it is the zone of the candidate.

Investigations revealed that unlike other zones, the South West presents a unique scenario.

The large number of Nigerians from both the South East and South West is a source of worry for the APC.

Voters from these regions are expected to vote against the APC candidate, indications have shown.

A political analyst, James Ekong explained that, “The large number of people from the South South and South East may likely tilt the balance of voting in favour of Obi.”

According to him, “Atiku will get some votes in Osun and Ondo then few in Lagos.

“Tinubu will get votes across the states but the huge votes expected from Lagos means that it’s advantage to whoever wins the state.”

He however issued a caveat that, “Except that Obi does not need to win Lagos or the South West, all he needs to do is get enough votes because he has two zones he will roundly defeat his challengers.”

A political Strategist, Benson Agada, explained during a telephone chat that “the zone is the bastion of youth restiveness and ENDSARS protest. It has a large pool of youth who want a change. You can see them campaigning for him.

“Also, market women who are displeased with the APC candidate’s extortion and leadership will vote against him.”

He added that, “I predict Tinubu will win the zone but not by a high margin. Obi would come second and Atiku third.

“South West for me is the battle ground. It’s hard to say that there will be a clear winner just yet. We will see the actual result after the election in February.”

The South West has 18.3 million votes, with Lagos alone accounting for 7.1 voters, the highest in any state in the country.

But a political scientist and former lecturer Lagos State University, Ricky Agbaje, in a chat with our Correspondent, said it will be difficult for the zone to abandon their own.

“Voters would ask at the last minute, do we abandon our son? He’s still our own after all. So they will in the end cast their votes for him”

He explained further that for what it’s worth, “Tinubu will win the zone but it won’t be a clean sweep.

“I agree with you that the South West looks like the battle ground so far but that’s if Tinubu continues not to communicate with his zone properly or fails to do the right thing but he will take it, I’m sure.”