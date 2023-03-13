February Presidential Election Not Perfect—APC National Chairman

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, has admitted that the February 25 presidential election was not perfect.

Adamu stated this on Monday evening while giving a speech at the meeting of the party’s National Working Committee.

The meeting had in attendance the president-elect, Bola Tinubu; vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima and members-elect of the National Assembly.

Also at the meeting were Senate President Ahmed Lawan; Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; Senator Godswill Akpabio, among others.

Adamu while congratulating Tinubu on his victory at the poll noted however that despite the flaws, Nigeria’s democracy was maturing.

The election has been adjudged by many local and international observers to be flawed following low turnout, disenfranchisement and INEC’s refusal to adhere to its set guidelines and electoral act.

Major candidates in the election have gone to court with claims that they won.

Adamu however said there’s no known history of a perfect election, saying that results from INEC showed APC won the election “clean and clear.”

He said, “I very heartily congratulate all the distinguished men and women elect. I salute you all. You are the new team Nigeria. From May 29 this year, the burden of our national unity, peace, and development will rest on your shoulders as a team.

“It is fair and honourable to admit that the February 25 elections were not perfect. We did not set out to conduct perfect elections.

“World history has no instances of perfect elections. Like all other democratic nations, we set out to conduct free, fair, and credible elections. This we did.

“I am proud to say we achieved this feat and delivered on the promise made by President Muhammadu Buhari to the people. For the first time in living memory in respect of our elections, there were no allegations of vote-buying and outcry over all the other ills associated with the conduct of our elections. Rigging may not be dead, but it has been decapitated. Our democracy is maturing, and we are maturing with it.

“From the results of February 25, 2023 general elections announced so far by the electoral umpire, INEC, the APC won the presidency, clean and clear, and a majority in both chambers of the national assembly.

“We chose not to rout the other political parties because they are our partners in our national progress and development,” Adamu said.