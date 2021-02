FEC Approves N5.9bn For Road, Other Projects In FCT

39 SHARES Share Tweet

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday, approved the sum of N5.9bn for three projects under the Ministry of the Federal Capital Territory.

The Minister of the FCT, Mallam Mohammed Bello, disclosed this to State House Correspondents after the week’s meeting, which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said, “During the Federal Executive Council meeting, I presented three memos, two of which were on infrastructure and the other was for the purchase of needed equipment to make the city safe.

“The first was for a contract to rehabilitate the road leading to the Federal Integrated Staff Housing Estate in Apo, Abuja and that contract was approved at the sum of N2.3bn with a completion period of 24 months.

“As you know, the Federal Integrated Staff Housing Estates are being constructed in some locations in Abuja under the office of the Head of civil Service of the Federation and these estates are intended to provide needed accommodation to federal civil servants.”

He said the second infrastructure project relates to the contract for the construction of an access road and car park for the Abuja light rail station at ring road II otherwise known as Kukwaba station.

He added, “The contract was approved for N3.6bn, with a completion period of 18 months.

“The intention is that by the opening of that road, that railway station can be made functional and then commuters can use the station either when they visit the national park there or they want to have access to the Kukwaba district.”

“The third is for the purchase of two heavy duty tow vehicles with mounted crane for the Directorate of Road Traffic Services otherwise called Vehicle Inspection Officers, under the FCT and that particular contract was approved at a total sum of N3,072,466,000 with a duration period for the supply put at six weeks,” he said.

