Fed Poly Ohodo Debunks Recruitment Rumours

The authorities of the Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, Enugu State, Monday, debunked a recruitmemt advertorial circulating online that the new polytechnic was recruiting academic and non-academic staff members.

The rector of the institution, Prof Onyeneje Edwin, in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER in Enugu, denied such recruitment advert.

He said, “The institution is not recruiting either directly or through any proxy for any position.

“The institution shall comply with due process for conducting recruitment into the public service when a decision is made to commence recruitment by advertising all available positions formally to the public.”

He urged members of the public “to be vigilant and avoid falling prey to these unscrupulous and fraudulent persons that intend to defraud unsuspecting applicants.”

The advert had urged interested persons to submit their applicantions at the institution on or before March 8, 2022.

A job-seeker however blamed the polytechnic for not being proactive.

Chioma Ugwu said, “That advert has been in circulation for over a month.

“Many people applied. Some are rushing to beat the deadline of tomorrow. It would have been debunked over a month ago.

“”Unless they are in for a hatchet job. Before you know, those with longer legs would be recruited.”

The polytechnic was established by President Muhammadu Buhari two years ago.