Federal Fire Service To Build Stations In Markets As Fire Incidents Rise

Following the spike in fire outbreaks in markets across the country, the Federal Fire Service has announced plans to build fire stations and train market security guards as fire wardens to prepare them for ‘eventualities relating to fire hazards.’

The Controller General of Federal Fire Service, Engr. Jaji O. Abdulganiyu, said this in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Thursday

According to Abdulganiyu, the incessant fire outbreaks in Nigerian markets is highly lamentable, and the FFS has commenced an enlightenment campaign in public spaces across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

The CG noted that human error, carelessness, and poor handling of electronic and electrical devices are the major causes of fire hazards in the country.

He decried the engagements of quarks in the installation and maintenance of electrical fittings while lamenting the abuse of infrastructure by traders who have resized the allowable space for fire-fighting trucks to drive through the market during fire incidence.

He revealed that the service will collaborate with market associations in providing functional fire station in every market, while market security guards will be trained at the National Fire Academy.

He said, “Verified statistics show on good authority that in recent times, Nigeria, as a country has suffered incessant fire and related disasters resulting from a few major causes. Some of the fires on record are the Singer Market fire in Kano, the Monday Market fire in Maiduguri, Tejuosho Market fire in Yaba, Ajegunle spare part Market in Lagos State, Onitsha Drug Market fire, all of which occurred within the space of just five months.

“This is highly lamentable and I commiserate deeply with victims of such hazards hoping they are able to recover and find some respite from well-meaning individuals, family, and friends.

“With the exception of arson, fires in the marketplace are large as a result of human error or carelessness. To be very specific, poor housekeeping/handling of electronic and electrical devices are the number one cause of fire hazards.

“The design of our markets was originally at least near perfect and allowed access roads for cars to drive through, but the abuse of infrastructure has resized the allowable space for firefighting trucks to drive through or maneuver. This poses another big challenge to a quick firefighting response.

“Only a few traders and shop owners are enlightened and cultured enough to appreciate the importance of obtaining and installing fire protection devices like hydrants, water sprinkler systems, smoke alarms, fire extinguishers, fire blankets, etc. Hence, the need to continually enlighten them to build and develop a safety culture.”

Continuing further, the fire service boss said, “collaborations shall be worked out between the Service and the Market Associations in providing a functional fire station domiciled in the premises with a Firefighting truck or at least Rapid Response Trucks that would be manned by our men.

“I appeal to both the Private sector and State Governments, Area Councils, and Market Associations to ensure that these Fire stations are built to standard and operated based on globally acceptable modus operandi. The Federal Fire Service is willing to train the market security guards as fire wardens at the National Fire Academy so that first aid firefighting can be learnt and prepare them for eventualities relating to fire hazards.”